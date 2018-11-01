Paramount Pictures

For a lot of people, coming up with a single clever Halloween costume can be challenging enough, much less following through with a coordinated group effort. The key is finding the right inspiration, and for a group of seven girlfriends, that came this year in the form of beloved actor Tom Hanks.

Hanks (or, Hanx, as he likes to go by) has had a decade-spanning career from his early days as a gender-bending sitcom star in Bosom Buddies and onto wacky ’80s comedy films, to voiceover work and critically acclaimed performances in the ’90s and so on. In other words, there’s a lot to draw from!

“Presenting, yet again, me and my besties as Tom Hanks for best group costume!” imgur user auburnkay wrote earlier this month, with a group photo of she and her friends as Woody from Toy Story, Chuck Nolan from Cast Away, Jim Lovell from Apollo 13, Forrest Gump from, well, Forrest Gump, Josh from Big, David S. Pumpkins from Saturday Night Live, and Jimmy Dugan from A League of Their Own.

Even more incredibly, this is the sixth time these friends have attempted this feat. From 2012 to 2016, the group went as Johnny Depp, Jim Carrey, Will Ferrell, Robin Williams, and Bill Murray, respectively, taking a year off in 2017. In the wake of the #MeToo movement, it’s also kind of impressive that only one of those actors they’ve dressed up as has since become kind of problematic.

Hopefully the friends will keep the tradition going, if for no other reason than the sake of the internet, where their photos have since gone viral. Certainly there’s no shortage of versatile actors (or actresses!) to choose from.