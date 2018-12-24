Tom Hanks And Rita Wilson Treated Strangers To In-N-Out And Selfies

Getty Image

Celebrities: They’re just like us! But with considerably more money! It turns out Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, one of Hollywood’s kinder and longest-lasting power couples, are, like any self-respecting carnivore, huge fans of In-N-Out, the unfailingly delicious burger chain that has intentionally never expanded past the West Coast and even pays their employees well. What’s more, the pair decided to ring in the holidays by swinging by one of their outposts, posing for selfies, and even buying some strangers’ food.

It all went down Saturday, three days before Christmas. Customers at an In-N-Out in Fontana, California were surprised to see the multi-Oscar-winner and his actress/producer wife — who starred together in 1986’s Volunteers two years before they married — chowing down amongst the plebeians.