Loki And Drax Do The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, And Tom Hiddleston Wore A White Shirt Because He Loves Us

There are already well over a million ALS Ice Bucket Challenge videos online, and — complain as some might — the ALS Association has seen about a 400% increase in donations to their website. Now Guardians Of The Galaxy‘s Dave Bautista has responded to Chris Pratt’s boozy challenge.

“Lou Gehrig is my absolute hero and I have the tattoo to prove it: #4 and his signature,” Bautista says, showing off a forearm tattoo shortly before challenging James Gunn, Gina Carano, and Nonito “The Filipino Flash” Donaire.

Another Marvel actor also recorded an ALS Ice Bucket Challenge video: Tom Hiddleston, AKA Loki. He called out Benedict Cumberbatch, Luke Evans, and Helena Bonham Carter. If both Bandicoot Cummerbund and Gina Carano record videos like this, the internet might rend itself at the seams. Damn kids these days, with their trying to break the internet and their enslaving of Swedish astrophysicists with reality gems and their inability to understand metaphors. Back in my day, we broke the internet the old fashioned way, with bootlegged porn. Simpler times.

Here’s Dave Bautista’s video.

Impressive. But somehow Tom Hiddleston was able to outdo him with the simple addition of a white T-shirt. Very clever.

Hiddleston was challenged by Nathan Fillion, who explained his reasoning last night:

We should definitely thank him for this.

