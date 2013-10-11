Oh, Just Tom Hiddleston Doing An Impersonation Of Owen Wilson Playing Loki

So this is some unexpected fun. Renowned awesome person, Tom Hiddleston, recently participated in an hour long sitdown with Popcorn Taxi where he talked acting, Thor 2, and what it’s like to have the internet swoon over your every move, but the highlight came when a brilliantly insightful audience member requested Tom do an impression of what it would be like if Owen Wilson played Loki, because of course.
And here you’ve been arguing Scarlett Johansson is the best actor in the Avengers cast.
Via r/Videos
I will argue, all the livelong day, that there’s no actor other than RDJ that is more important to the MCU than Hiddleston. He’s fantastic, and I’m hoping there are serious thoughts of doing a standalone Loki film.
They did just announce a Loki solo comic.
That was spot on. What a sport.
Of Tom, you’re the best.
Sounds nothing like Owen Wilson.