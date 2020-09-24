A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police on Wednesday for the killing of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman who was shot five times as cops stormed her home. One of those officers, Brett Hankison, was charged with three counts of “wanton endangerment” for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, but that’s it. Nothing for Taylor’s death. “Prosecutors found that the two officers who shot Ms. Taylor, who was Black, were justified in their use of force because they had identified themselves as officers and had then come under fire from her boyfriend, who said he thought it was intruders forcing their way inside,” according to the New York Times.

The grand jury basically letting the officers involved get off scot-free led to protests across the country last night (including in Louisville, KY, where two cops were shot), and angry reactions online. “I’ve been lost for words today!” NBA superstar and activist LeBron James tweeted. “I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life.”

Meanwhile, leave it to Tomi Lahren to have the worst take.

It is NOT an officer’s duty to gamble with his/her life so you can happily and comfortably resist arrest. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 23, 2020

“It is NOT an officer’s duty to gamble with his/her life so you can happily and comfortably resist arrest,” the conservative pundit and Kayleigh McEnany clone tweeted, leaving out the fact that when the police arrived at Taylor’s apartment, she was in bed asleep.

“Inside the apartment, Taylor had fallen asleep as the movie Freedom Writers played, and [Kenneth Walker, her boyfriend] said he was starting to doze off,” the Courier Journal wrote in a timeline of what happened on March 13, 2020. “Officers were in place outside of Taylor’s apartment and began to knock on the door. After a few knocks, Mattingly said, they began to identify themselves as police. The knocking startles Taylor and Walker out of bed, and they began yelling out, asking who is there, Walker said. They don’t hear a response.” Less than 10 minutes later, Taylor was dead.

The internet is divided on most things, but nearly everyone agrees that dunking on Tomi is good.

Tomi (Nazi Barbie) loves the right to bear arms and protect yourself… when it’s white people bearing arms and protecting themselves. If a POC does the same… it’s criminal. The officers duty is not to gamble with ANYONE’s life. https://t.co/Kyh8CD2xaV — Unicorn of Love (@ahoychrispineda) September 24, 2020

The only time Tomi Lahren isn’t for second amendment rights is when it’s a black person defending their home 🤷🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/v0Ufa8BN4a — MMA Bullshit (@BullshitMma) September 24, 2020

Breonna Taylor was fucking sleeping Tomi! SLEEPING!!!!! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) September 24, 2020

Tomi’s initial reaction to the charges related to Breonna Taylor’s killing. A woman with no empathy and no heart. I didn’t expect anything else from Tomi but that doesn’t mean I can’t be disgusted. pic.twitter.com/FNqELcjzXS — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 23, 2020

According to Tomi Lahren, a Black woman sleeping is “resisting arrest.” https://t.co/3FWS15pZwE — samantha/שֵׁײנָא✡️🏳️‍🌈🏴🚩 (@koshersemite) September 23, 2020

SHE WAS SLEEPING IN HER OWN FUCKING BED TOMI. SHE WAS AN EMT. SHE COMMITTED NO CRIMES. WHAT ELSE DO YOU NEED? I swear people love to move and adjust the boundaries of morality and humanity anytime it comes to killing our people. https://t.co/sNWbWs0IXe — Cameron Ray Burleson (@CamRBurleson) September 23, 2020

Damn, didn’t realize that being asleep at home in your bed while your boyfriend thinks there’s an intruder on the premises because the police **did not announce themselves** is “resisting arrest” — thanks for this one, noted legal scholar Tomi Lahren. https://t.co/6ioAoRD36c — Natalia Antonova 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@NataliaAntonova) September 23, 2020

It is not an officer's job to murder innocent black people. #BreonnaTaylor — David ex Trump voter for Biden Weissman (@davidmweissman) September 23, 2020

officers aren’t supposed to be the judge, jury, and executioner tomi:/ https://t.co/kPvCGm8iVq — αηιѕα (@anisa_mo626) September 24, 2020