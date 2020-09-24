FOX NATION
People Are Appalled By Tomi Lahren’s Utterly Baseless Suggestion That Breonna Taylor Resisted Arrest

A Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police on Wednesday for the killing of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman who was shot five times as cops stormed her home. One of those officers, Brett Hankison, was charged with three counts of “wanton endangerment” for shooting into a neighbor’s apartment, but that’s it. Nothing for Taylor’s death. “Prosecutors found that the two officers who shot Ms. Taylor, who was Black, were justified in their use of force because they had identified themselves as officers and had then come under fire from her boyfriend, who said he thought it was intruders forcing their way inside,” according to the New York Times.

The grand jury basically letting the officers involved get off scot-free led to protests across the country last night (including in Louisville, KY, where two cops were shot), and angry reactions online. “I’ve been lost for words today!” NBA superstar and activist LeBron James tweeted. “I’m devastated, hurt, sad, mad! We want Justice for Breonna yet justice was met for her neighbors apartment walls and not her beautiful life.”

Meanwhile, leave it to Tomi Lahren to have the worst take.

“It is NOT an officer’s duty to gamble with his/her life so you can happily and comfortably resist arrest,” the conservative pundit and Kayleigh McEnany clone tweeted, leaving out the fact that when the police arrived at Taylor’s apartment, she was in bed asleep.

“Inside the apartment, Taylor had fallen asleep as the movie Freedom Writers played, and [Kenneth Walker, her boyfriend] said he was starting to doze off,” the Courier Journal wrote in a timeline of what happened on March 13, 2020. “Officers were in place outside of Taylor’s apartment and began to knock on the door. After a few knocks, Mattingly said, they began to identify themselves as police. The knocking startles Taylor and Walker out of bed, and they began yelling out, asking who is there, Walker said. They don’t hear a response.” Less than 10 minutes later, Taylor was dead.

The internet is divided on most things, but nearly everyone agrees that dunking on Tomi is good.

