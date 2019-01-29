Getty Image

Tomi Lahren proved this week that she’s anything but an ally towards women when she attempted to slut shame newly-announced 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris over an alleged affair she had with her boss, former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, in the early ’90s. Harris was just a few years out of law school when Brown — who was at the time Speaker of the California State Assembly — appointed her to two well paying jobs on the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board and the California Medical Assistance Commission.

Brown had long since been separated from his wife at the time of the alleged affair, and he and Harris ended things in 1995 shortly before he was elected mayor.

“Hey Kamala Harris given that you’re so vocal about the #MeToo movement, what are your thoughts on sleeping your way to the top of your political career?” Lahren tweeted, linking to a Fox News article about the so-called scandal on Monday afternoon. “I’ll wait.”

Lahren’s tweet came in response to a San Francisco Chronicle column that Brown had penned over the weekend, in which he plainly admitted to the affair after having been “peppered with calls from the national media” over the former relationship.