Tomi Lahren Delivers A Rare Message Of Political Unity And Gets Predictably Trolled For It

#Internet Reactions #Twitter
02.26.18 9 hours ago

FOX NEWS

In a rare moment of what would appear to be self reflection, on Sunday night Tomi Lahren — or someone pretending to be Tomi Lahren, and poorly, I might add — tweeted an inclusive message of unity. “We can disagree politically, socially and ideologically and still be friends, colleagues, and fellow Americans,” Toyota Lasagna wrote. “Above all else, that’s what I want for this country.”

Yes, at face value, that is a nice thing to say. A very nice thing to say! But considering it’s coming from the same person who called Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-MA) a “nasty little ginger” and “little limp d*ck” (even if she later apologized), pondered why citizens of “sh*thole countries” don’t just stay there, and trashed Beyoncé and Colin Kaepernick as “police and America hating” — her sentiments seem a bit disingenuous, to say the least.

This is a person who regularly incites outrage, attacks those who disagree with her, and spews bile both on Fox News and from the comfort from behind her social media accounts. As such, many were quick to call Toenail Fungus on her B.S., pointing out that rarely, if ever, does she actually practice what she’s preaching. Others just wondered what the heck happened to the real Tonka.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Internet Reactions#Twitter
TAGSinternet reactionsTomi LahrenTwitter

The RX

Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

02.23.18 4 days ago
On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

02.22.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

02.21.18 5 days ago
U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 1 week ago
Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

Johanna Warren’s ‘Gemini II’ Is Cosmic Folk Music About Healing And Surrender

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’

02.15.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP