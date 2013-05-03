Tomorrow Is Free Comic Book Day: Here’s What You Need To Know

Tomorrow is actually an intersection of three massive points of nerddom: Iron Man 3 will be continuing its march to weekend dominance; it’s May the Fourth, and it’s also Free Comic Book Day.
Which is exactly what it sounds like: Go to a comic book shop, get free comics. Here’s what you need to know.
First, find a comic book shop; easily done with this handy locator.
Secondly, get there reasonably early: While the comics are free, that doesn’t mean quantities are unlimited, and the smaller press stuff tends to run out fast. Expect the FLCS to be crowded, even fairly early in the day; the word “free” tends to galvanize people. This is especially true if there’s a creator signing near you, and there probably is.
Next, take a look at what comics are out there: Publishers ranging from the big guns to the smallest companies participate. Here’s the most complete list of comics we’ve found; there’s everything from superheroes to science fiction to romance.
Thirdly, bring a little money: Image and Valiant have put out special editions of their newer books, where you can get the first issue for a buck, and among the “firsts” are titles like Morning Glories, Bedlam, Harbinger, Mind The Gap, Bloodshot and Great Pacific. It’s a great time to get into some comics, find some new books, or fall in love.
Finally: Have some fun. Talk to the guys behind the counter, and the people browsing. If you like a movie based on a comic, ask about the comic. Run some of your favorite shows by them and ask for a recommendation. It’s what they’re there for, and you’ll probably find something that you want to read. That’s what Free Comic Book Day is all about: Enjoying comics. See you there!
I never knew this was a thing… Wonder if they do it in Toronto
They do it in Regina, so I imagine they do it everywhere in Toronto.
Yes they do it in Toronto. Its a win win for the shops. Free give aways, free advertising and increased foot traffic.
the owner of my LCS (what’s the “F” stand for in this “FLCS” you keep writing? I always thought it was just “local comic store”) told me that Diamond actually charges the stores for all of the “free” comics during Free Comic Book Day, and that the “idea” is that the stores will still make a profit from all of the traffic that comes through the door because of the event.
do you know if this is true? because if it is, it pretty much sounds like a solid piece of BULLSHIT. like these publishers OR Diamond isn’t making massive amounts of profit nowadays? even if they aren’t, they’re still making a fuck load more than your local comic store – who is probably STILL struggling to pay rent every month, even with the added traffic that the Walking Dead and the Marvel movies have been bringing in lately.
The F stands for “friendly”. :-)
And yeah, Diamond charges for the comics. It is a bit bullshit but it’s an optional promotion. It DOES work, though, that’s the thing.
Definitely. I volunteer at a local shop that my friend just opened and we had way more foot traffic and sales today.
my thing is though – does the added sales make the $ spent on the “free” comics worth it? and if so, by how much?
Diamond’s whole revenue stream is based on these LCS’s staying open and doing well… you’d think that they would want to support an idea like this because it drives sales and interest. is it not enough that they are a monopoly and make money hand over fist? do you really think companies like Marvel and DC don’t have the coin to give away some free books to promote their goods?
I guess it could work out for the stores in the long run, but the punk rock youth in me has a hard time with the big corporations making the little guy pay for something that’s going to drive sales for *everyone* involved.
I live in Delaware and they have it at the local comic shop, it was a lot of fun because I was trying to tell first timers to buy my stuff I had on the shelves. So close.