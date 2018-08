When is having your tooth pulled NOT like pulling teeth? When your dad strings it up to an RC helicopter and sends it into orbit.

Malcolm Swan did just that, tying the loose tooth of his son, Adam, to the Irish family’s Phantom Vision quadcopter before steering the toy straight up. They weren’t able to recover the tooth, but Adam didn’t seem to mind. He could hardly contain his elation throughout the extraction process.

Malcolm Swan