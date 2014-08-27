Totally Random Couple Alert: Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen Are Now Dating

Okay, so this is happening: Us Weekly has confirmed that Natasha Lyonne, 35, and Fred Armisen, 47, are apparently dating now. So … I didn’t see that one coming? The two were spotted “acting flirty and talking closely” at a Variety event celebrating women in film last weekend and then attended the Emmys together. Congratulations, Zac Efron and Michelle Rodriguez — you are now no longer the weirdest (recently split) celebrity pairing.
On Monday, Aug. 25, the duo attended the Emmys together. Hitting up fetes like the Governors Ball, AMC/IFC/Sundance Channel’s afterparty and Netflix’s afterparty. Lyonne, 35, and Armisen, 47, walked around the Netflix bash “chuckling” with their “arms linked,” another observer adds.
While on the red carpet, Lyonne admitted to Ross Mathews she was texting a special someone. “This is not a G-rated text message I’m sending right now,” she told the TV host.
Man, I just don’t get it. Fred Armisen, who was previously married to Elizabeth Moss and dated 27-year-old Abby Elliot, scores so much talented, younger, hotter tail and it boggles my mind. And I understand that Natasha Lyonne isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but COME ON.
Actually, this is perfect. They’re both just so weird, it might just work and they are together forever or explode in their faces immediately: no middle ground.
She may be a recovering junkie, but at least she’s not a scientologist.
I honestly thought she doesn’t just play a lesbian on TV.
I miss Abby Elliot. I wanted to marry her Zooey Deschannel impersonation.
I heard she wrecked the home of Fred and Elizabeth. And her impersonation was annoying as fuck. Much like the real Zooey Deshannel.
Yes! I totally remember Scott Baio used to date all the hot young actresses when he was already way out of his prime: Pamela Anderson, Nicollette Sheridan, Denise Richards, etc., etc.
***On another note: Fred Armisen is the coolest. I would date him.
****Fred, if you’re reading this, call me.
The Dream of the ’90s is still alive in Fred Armisten. That Portlandia song/sketch wasn’t a parody, it was an admission.
Wait so does this mean Fred Armisen is the new Wilder Valderrama, or is Wilder Valderrama eventually going to become Fred Armisen?
Wait, do you mean Van Wilder or Wilmer Valderrama?
or Val Kilmerrama?
This just in… I now really hate Fred Armsen… Film at 11.
They bonded over how much they love Fred Armisen