Watch A Train Plow Right Through An 18-Wheeler That Stalled On A California Railroad

The raw power on display here is impressive. Not as impressive as the debilitating case of vertical video syndrome suffered by the camera holder — he had nearly a minute to figure it out and turn the damn thing sideways! — but impressive nonetheless.
According to the Daily Dot, the semi-trailer truck in the video below — along with the boxes of trail mix it’s lugging — is stuck on a railroad near California’s Route 99. Meanwhile, the train that comes barreling into (and slices right through) the 18-wheeler is lugging Stryker armored personnel carriers. In other words: CHOO CHOO! THE HIPPIES LOSE AGAIN.
Thankfully, no one was injured in the collision.
“Instead of taking video I could use this cellular phone to call 911 and alert them of the impending disaster and potential injuries, but then how would I get those sweet, sweet YouTube hits??” (yes it’s possible that he called 911 before taking the video but somehow I doubt it)
“Gee, I hope the driver wasn’t still in the truck. Oh well, let’s go get some free trail mix!”
What really would have happened in Breaking Bad’s train heist episode… Thankfully, they don’t play in reality and entertaining fantasy instead!