Watch A Train Plow Right Through An 18-Wheeler That Stalled On A California Railroad

The raw power on display here is impressive. Not as impressive as the debilitating case of vertical video syndrome suffered by the camera holder — he had nearly a minute to figure it out and turn the damn thing sideways! — but impressive nonetheless.

According to the Daily Dot, the semi-trailer truck in the video below — along with the boxes of trail mix it’s lugging — is stuck on a railroad near California’s Route 99. Meanwhile, the train that comes barreling into (and slices right through) the 18-wheeler is lugging Stryker armored personnel carriers. In other words: CHOO CHOO! THE HIPPIES LOSE AGAIN.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the collision.