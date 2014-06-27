Review: ‘Transformers: Age Of Extinction’ Could Easily Be Titled, ‘Michael Bay Gives Up’

I freely admit I enjoy the Transformers franchise, but not because they’re any good. They are, or rather were, accidentally amusing terrible movies. Sadly, Transformers: Age of Extinction can’t even rise to that level.
If there’s one thing you could count on in these movies, it was some sort of insane moment that makes no sense and was clearly thrown in because Michael Bay is an insane man-child. It’s like watching The Room, except with more giant robot fights.
To wit: The first movie features John Turturro being peed on by a robot, a fetish Bay somehow pioneered despite the Internet. The second features Devastator’s gigantic wrecking-ball testicles, which makes even less sense when you realize those wrecking balls materialize out of thin air, not to mention the weirdly Freudian bit with the not-Terminator and her scorpion tail. The third one was a bizarre attempt at a conspiracy thriller before turning into Death Wish with more robots.
And there’s absolutely none of that weirdness here. Not a whit. Michael Bay hasn’t grown up, he’s just stopped caring.
It adheres to the usual formula of these movies: Loud opening, what feels like (and is in this case literally) hours of humans goofing around because shtick is cheaper than special effects, and a massive demolition derby of a finale. But it’s rote: In fact it’s more or less the same movie as the first one, just with Mark Wahlberg trying to convince us he’s a Texan.
There’s really not words to explain how lazy this movie is. It’s basically all about collecting Transformer blood, called “Transformium”, something so stupid the audience I was with groaned as one. Nothing was cut out, even though you could easily shear an hour out of this thing. Basically nobody gives a crap about anything in this movie, bar the effects team, and it shows.
But they care enough to keep the checks coming: This ends on a flagrant sequel hook for a movie already announced and this is on track to make $100 million just this weekend. Maybe for the next one, they could divert some of that toy money into hiring an editor.
I agree completely; “Transformium” made Avatar’s use of “unobtainium” seem believable.
But seriously, I read this review, and I just thought that he and I shared similar views on the film; it's nice to find common ground with people like that. Also, we didn't say EXACTLY the same thing; there were some things that I mentioned that were left out here, and vice versa.
“YEEHAW you evil robawt bahstids!”
GO FACKING SAWX! UHH I MEAN GO FACKIN” RANGAHS!
Michael Bay gave up?
Awwww, all this time I’ve been hoping it would end with a hail of gunfire from the cops.
Well, he did get robbed by Merrill Lynch.
No, seriously, they stole all his money back when the economy crashed.
Merrill Lynch vs. Michael Bay.
It’s like Hitler vs. Stalin all over again.
@Otto Man Except at least those genocidal maniacs stood for something. Lynch v. Bay somehow features more types of bankruptcy (intellectual, moral, and actual) than actors.
Say what you will about National Socialism, at least it’s an ethos.
I made the mistake of going to see this at 10 last night after eating dinner at 5 Guys. 2 hours and 45 fucking minutes long. My friend fell asleep and she was clearly the smart one. Fuck this movie.
So it sounds as if the smart one was Shia LeBoeuf.
For once.
This is the most confusing thing I have ever agreed with.
I agree with @Mechakisc so much.
I liked it. though I knew what to expect going in. and it hit all the fuck yea good guys emotional points. i didn’t care that logic was pushed out for special effects. i don’t expect to understand why things happen the way they did i just sat back and watched a mac truck ride a dinosaur.
ME GRIMLOCK NO ‘L’IL DOGGIE’ ME GRIMLOCK KING
For almost 3 hours?
Yea that’s all i need. 3 hours of completely implosable action sequences involving robots. i understand and agree why people don’t like it but dinosaur robot makes it all worth it.
But it wasn’t even 3 hours of action. There’s a lot of down time where the humans do stupid human things in an attempt to add comedy.
Seriously, I’m glad you got your money’s worth, but if I want stupid robot action, I’ve got a lot of options. Also, something about the cast in this one was just…so… irritating.
Your bar is so, so, so low even Cameron couldn’t find it.
The Transformers series amazes me because it somehow makes robots punching each other boring. The action scenes are not good. They’re very shiny, and the noises are very loud, but the camera needs to be PULLED THE FUCK BACK and HELD THE FUCK STILL so I can see what the fuck is going on.
And for every 40 second shot of a dinosaur riding a whatever is 40 minutes of recycled fight scenes from the last three movies. You could have saved yourself some money and watched the trailer on repeat.
It’s hard like a bad movie ironically when the director clearly hates the audience.
*hard to like
Came of like Grimlock, there.
The big takeaway from Michael Bay’s movies is that the guy is a twitching ball of insecurity packed inside a brosif shell. He’s like an M&M of resentment and sexual rage (seriously, track how many times he craps on gay men and women in his movies for just no reason whatsoever).
Marketing. Marketing marketing marketing. Apparently they spend at least $100 million just on selling this movie.
And people will say it is “SO GOOD” because of one half-funny quip plus tons of ‘splosions.
I seriously find never-ending explosions extremely boring. Which is hilariously paradoxical.
If somebody asked me “So, what, you want a SMART movie about giant robots hitting each other?” I’d say “YES, GODDAMIT! That is EXACTLY what I want!” Smart doesn’t have to mean intellectually rigorous, complex, and “Artsy”. It can just mean that a movie doesn’t insult the audience’s intelligence and tries to engage the viewer at more than just the “Hurr-hurr, ‘SPLOSIONS!” level . The filmmakers need to put at least as much thought into a story that makes sense, good dialogue, believable characterization, convincing acting, and visuals that clearly convey what is happening as they do to how much CGI exploding robot junk they can cram into an already crowded frame without blocking the blatant product placement. There are times where if I had one wish it would be that the easily amused apologists who drone on about “It’s just a dumb popcorn flick, don’t be critical! Just turn off your brain!” all had but one throat with my hands around it. I want to say to anyone who tells you to turn off your brain to enjoy something: “What you’re saying is that I would have to be essentially brain dead to enjoy this thing? No, thanks.”
You put more thought into this than Bay put into the entire series.7
I don’t even want a smart movie about giant robots. Pacific Rim is great, and it’s as dumb as a brick. But it’s a movie that doesn’t assume its audience is dumb as a brick, which is a pretty key distinction.
‘Pacific Rim’ was dumb fun. Big, dumb, ridiculous fun, and I loved it to pieces.
There’s a huge difference between dumb and stupid, at least when it’s a giant robot movie. Transformers 4 was as dreadful as a movie can get.
Say what you want, but you are all the suckers for paying money to see a crap movie. I’ll gladly download this shit on bit-torrent and watch it for free or wait 6 years when it’s on TNT’s movie guide.
It will probably still be a waste of bandwitdth…
And because you don’t pay to see it, you don’t exist. Seriously, I can’t emphasize this enough, if you want shitty movies like this to go away, GO SEE SOMETHING ELSE THIS WEEKEND. See ’22 Jump Street.’ See ‘Godzilla’ again. See an indie movie about some dude laying into his dong with a hammer for five hours. But if you’re not a paying audience member, you do not exist and Hollywood doesn’t care what you think.
@Dan Seitz For the love of all that is good and decent find out if Snowpiercer is playing in your area. I reserved my seat for the July 23rd, 7:30pm showing (seriously, this is the only screening in New Orleans as of right now). Vote with your dollar for quality cinema.
@Dan Seitz
I too, watched Anti-Christ.
“The second features Devastator’s gigantic wrecking-ball testicles, which makes even less sense when you realize those wrecking balls materialize out of thin air”
Heh. Yeah. Wife and I talked about that again just yesterday. It’s one thing to toss a juvenile joke into the movie, but to literally pull the joke out of nowhere? Just that much more stupid.
Yeah I’m never watching this. I was done after the horrible 2nd one. I bet people a work will still tell me about how good it is. Bring on Pacific Rim 2, please.
Transformer….blood.
You gotta be shitting me.
Every time I read one of this post I remember Beast Wars and I feel so much better.
Transformers movies are nothing more than shit flying across the screen. The whole genre of movies is now just shit flying across the screen. Sensory overload is not entertainment. Yes I do consider myself smarter than the movie going public and I object to box office numbers telling me I am wrong. They loved Hitler too ok. Loved him alot. Loved him like a cute puppy stuck in a bucket of soapsuds with his paws awwww soapy. Point being that he was not good. Just like transformers movies.