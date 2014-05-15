The Grimlock Trailer For ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ Rolls Out

Paramount just debuted a second theatrical trailer for Transformers: Age of Extinction, part one of a new trilogy which Mark Wahlberg said is “probably the most iconic franchise in movie history.” *nods solemnly, jots down “grandiosity” on blue legal pad, asks Wahlberg about his relationship with his mother, is promptly told to say hi to mine.*
The new trailer has even more dinobot goodness than the first one. Just when I want to hate everything Michael Bay does, robots start shooting lasers from their faces and Optimus Prime rides Grimlock while wielding a sword.
Okay, fine. I’ll watch it. I’ll hate myself for it, but I’ll watch it. *eats a hot pocket* WHY DO I KEEP DOING THIS TO MYSELF?
“Tonight . . . YOU.”
“I’M OUT OF METAMUCIL.”
Transformers: Age of Extinction opens June 27th, 2014.
Via Comics Alliance and CBM
At least he didn’t shoot you through a wall.
I really, REALLY don’t want to have to watch this, but god dammit. He’s riding a dinobot. If I can stomach re-watching Phantom Menace just for the Jedi fights and last 15 minutes, I suppose I can survive this.
I could actually see what was happening in those fights, i was surprised. It wasnt just a confused blur.
^ This.
I don’t have much interest in this movie but dinobots and Tranformers with cigars have me intrigued.
It’s what Bay does. He gives you 1 thing you look at and say “well, shit. that’s awesome”
First Transformers, it’s “Holy f*ck! Transformers!!!” and it’s shit.
Second one it’s “Holy f*ck! It’s Devastator!!!” and then he has clanking balls and it’s still shit.
Third one it’s “Holy f*ck! This movie might be semi-competent” and then it’s shit.
If Bay was an RPG character, he’d have the trait of “+5 Turd Polisher. Ability to make turds appear as valuable jewels.”
[aaaawwwww yeeeaaaahhhh boooyyyyeeee intensifies]
Between this and Avengers, it’s starting to look like “Age of” is the new “Rise of.”
Age of the Rise of the Dawn of the Time of the Planet of the Apes.
Was that the Constructicons in the first shot? Between them and the Dinobots it looks like all that’s missing from my childhood is Astrotrain at this point.
Who are the five best Dinobots of all time? Grimlock, Grimlock, Grimlock, Grimlock and Grimlock.
You know why? Because I spit hot fire!
Mmm hmm.
Grimlock must talk like a retard.
“Optmamuth, Optmaaamuuth, thit on ma baaack”