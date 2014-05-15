The Grimlock Trailer For ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ Rolls Out

05.15.14

Paramount just debuted a second theatrical trailer for Transformers: Age of Extinction, part one of a new trilogy which Mark Wahlberg said is “probably the most iconic franchise in movie history.*nods solemnly, jots down “grandiosity” on blue legal pad, asks Wahlberg about his relationship with his mother, is promptly told to say hi to mine.*

The new trailer has even more dinobot goodness than the first one. Just when I want to hate everything Michael Bay does, robots start shooting lasers from their faces and Optimus Prime rides Grimlock while wielding a sword.

Okay, fine. I’ll watch it. I’ll hate myself for it, but I’ll watch it. *eats a hot pocket* WHY DO I KEEP DOING THIS TO MYSELF?

“Tonight . . . YOU.”

“I’M OUT OF METAMUCIL.”

Transformers: Age of Extinction opens June 27th, 2014.

Via Comics Alliance and CBM

