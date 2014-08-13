Transformers Fan Gets Arrested For Turning His Maserati Into A Decepticon

Impersonating a police officer is against the law, for obvious reasons. Painting your Maserati to look like a Transformer, while tacky, generally isn’t. However, if you manage to combine the two, you will get arrested, as an unnamed defendant in Braintree, MA, found out.
There are a few things you need to be aware of here. First of all, a Maserati Quattroporte, which appears to be the car featured in the article, starts at $102,500. Secondly, Barricade is only a police vehicle in the Michael Bay movies, and it’s actually portrayed, in vehicle form, by a Ford Mustang. So there are two crimes against taste and several against nerdery right off the bat, but then there’s this gem from the Patriot Ledger:
Foster said the driver told Holt that he believed he was assisting the police “because other drivers noticed him and slowed down, thinking it was a police vehicle. But Foster also noted that the Maserati’s police-style shield decorations said “Decepticons punish and enslave,” rather than the usual police motto “protect and serve.”
So, basically, some guy who can afford a $100,000 car looked for the custom paint job he thought he could get away with to convince people he was a police officer without actually being one. Oh good. Hopefully he was overextending himself with the Maserati, because otherwise his next step is probably building a Bond car and using it on I-93.
Wait… rich guy …kind of a douche …buys cars just to give them ugly paint jobs. Oh Dear God. This might be Michael Bay.
People usually dont paint a car when doing stuff like this. Most likely it was a custom vinyl wrap. Just had to say it.
You know this guy shelled out for the paint job.
Unless he was caught pulling people over or physically acting like a cop, where do they get the “impersonating” from? Just cause a car is black and white? It doesn’t say police anywhere on it. It has a Transformer’s name on it!
How is this any different than the people who drive around in old cruisers with the spot light still attached? He wants to be a weirdo and ruin a $100k car, fine as long as he’s not pulling people over or harassing them.
The short answer is somebody might flag him down thinking he’s a police officer, only for him to turn out to be some dweeb. It’s a public safety issue.
@Dan Seitz: Then every security car company, campus security cars, etc., would be getting the same kind of ticket every day. I’d love to be the attorney on this case.
@DarthBile Actually, now that I think about it, I haven’t seen any private security vehicles with the “police” type paint job. Not sure if MA requires private security forces to technically be staties, although it wouldn’t surprise me.
GTFO Michael Bay!
The actual Barricade car used in the movie was bought by a man in Manassas, VA. He paid around 120K for the car. The last time I saw it out in public was two years ago at a Ford dealership for Mustang day.
The news wrote a story about him and stated (at least in VA), it is legal for him to drive it, he cannot while in motion have the lights or siren in operation.
with the ads currently running on your site, its hard to believe this isn’t just guerilla marketing for “Let’s Be Cops”
I live in the area. Trust me, this is by far the least strange thing to happen in Braintree.
fucking braintree
This was on ch. 7 news last night. They didn’t show his face but it seems like some young kid.
& his other car is a porsche SUV