Trevor Noah went to town on a new whistleblower report that alleged Donald Trump fired an executive after he refused to give a portion of his personal Truth Social shares to Melania Trump. According to The Washington Post, Trump demanded the shares in October 2021 when Truth Social was actually worth something and not plummeting towards financial failure. When the executive refused to give up his own shares and be stuck with a tax bill for the transfer, Trump allegedly fired him five months later in retaliation. Noah had a field day with the “romantic” gesture.

“Yeah ladies, find you a man who will commit securities fraud for you! Are you kidding?” The Daily Show host joked before going to town on Trump’s “weird” gift. Via The Wrap:

“The funny thing is, Truth Social is such a failure of a company, that she probably didn’t even want the shares, you know?” Noah said. “It’s almost like when your kids give you that gift, but it’s just like a piece of macaroni art for your birthday. You know, she was probably just like ‘Oh, so cute, you think this is worth something. Thank you Donald.’”

Noah then roasted the Truth Social executive for getting into bed with Trump in the first place.

“If you go into business with Donald Trump, and you are surprised that you got scammed, that’s on you,” Noah said. “What were you thinking? “I know the last guy Trump worked with almost got hanged by an angry mob, but I think I’m gonna turn out fine!'”

(Via The Wrap)