Meet The Teen That Allegedly Killed His Father With A Crossbow To Avoid An Argument Over Skipping School

17-year-old Delaware resident Seth Ramsey has been accused of killing his father, Todd Ramsey, with a crossbow. The reason for such a heinous form of patricide? Apparently, the teen believed he had been caught cutting classes and he didn’t want to deal with his father’s anger and punishment. Yikes.

It all started when Todd’s coworkers grew concerned when he hadn’t shown up for work for a couple of days. Police officials were sent to the Ramsey home where they discovered Todd’s dead body in the bedroom and allegedly a rather forthcoming Seth. From ABC 6:

Police say when officers went to the home, Seth Ramsey was there and allegedly claimed he may have killed his father. Officers entered the house and found Todd Ramsey dead in a bedroom with a wound to the upper torso. According to the police affidavit, the teen told police he had skipped classes Tuesday at Lake Forest High School and stayed home. “He said that his father was in his bedroom from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Seth said that he knew when his father came out he would be mad so he shot him,” the affidavit said. Seth allegedly told police that he shot his father with a crossbow.

You know what’s a better way to deal with your truancy than shooting someone with a crossbow? Anything else. Absolutely anything else is better than shooting another human being with a crossbow over skipping school.

(Via ABC 6)