A Big Rig Just Overturned On A Delaware Highway, Unleashing An Ungodly Amount Of Bees

Officials are still working to clean up an accident scene after a big rig overturned on a Delaware on-ramp last night, causing a public health scare. That’s because the tractor-trailer was carrying an ungodly amount of bees.
How many bees? 20 million bees.
Something tells me they will not be getting all of those bees back. From NBC Philadelphia:
The 55-year-old truck driver and two passengers in their 20s suffered minor injuries in the crash. Officials also say they were stung 50 to 100 times each by the insects. The three men were taken to the hospital in stable condition.
It’s estimated that about 90 percent of the bees, which were being transported to Maine to pollinate blueberries, were lost during the accident. Three bee handlers were called to the scene to use smoke and water to calm the insects, but according to one of the handlers, the bees were “traumatized” and “pretty well upset.” Anyone who approaches the scene without proper proper equipment is considered “in severe danger.”
On the bright side, this is a fantastic excuse to break out the bee GIFs!
NBC Philaedlphia; H/T Jalopnik
This is the kind of story I’d expect to see on BuzzFeed.
Turns out the driver was illegally smuggling those bees. Police now reveal it was a sting operation.
Update: apparently it wasn’t actual bees in the truck, it was DVD copies of Jerry Seinfeld’s Bee Movie.
The truck was taking them to that New Mexico landfill to replace the “E.T.” Atari video game cartridges recently unearthed.
*slow clap*
Unavailable for comment:
[1.bp.blogspot.com]
Beads?
Shocking video of the horrific aftermath:
[www.youtube.com]
When reporters asked the driver, Jose Garcia, what had caused the accident, he replied:
“None of your BEES-niz.”
Damn! I was going to be all badass and post a youtube link to Tommy Boy’s bee scene when I read the headline but that Tommy Boy gif crushed my dreams. #soyunperdedor
I’d like to know more about the 55 year old driver with two twenty-somethings in the cab. There’s your story.
a bee gif/image from hannibal is missing….[img2.tvtome.com]