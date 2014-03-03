True Detective Discussion: 'A Man Remembers His Debts'

Well, here we are. After last night we all should have a good idea as to what’s going on on True Detective. Sure, there are some dots that still need to be connected, but we now know definitely who some of the bad guys are. What we’ve left to learn are essentially two things: 1) who are the others (Marty’s ex-father-in-law?) and 2) how will Cohle and Hart bring them to justice.
So let’s get right to it, shall we? Here are a few notes I made during last night’s True Detective about characters, scenes, etc. I found interesting for one reason or another.
– “A man remembers his debts.” — Rust Cohle.
– The band is back together again. Hart took some convincing, naturally, and though he may have still yearned to throw a Cohle a “f*cking barbell” if he were drowning after all these years, being shown a video of Marie Fontenot being ritually sacrificed by a gang of freakishly masked men was the ultimate close, essentially making Cohle’s pitch from the inside of his storage unit crime lab the offer he couldn’t refuse. Before seeing the pictures and the video, Hart had a moment of being overcome with doubt: “Do you know how f*cking crazy that sounds? It’s like maybe you told yourself that story and kept drinking it until you believed it.” To which Cohle replied, “Marty, I had my time wondering if this was all in my head. That time passed.” We’d all soon find out why.
We now know without a doubt that Billy Lee Tuttle was one of the men involved in the multiple disappearances and murders over the years, and it’s pretty much served to us on a silver platter that Errol, the Forest Gump-esque lawnmower man, is the mysterious Spaghetti Monster with the bad facial scars we’ve all been having nightmares about. (More on Errol and the actor who plays him here.)
With the exception of the flashbacks to 2010 showing Cohle breaking in to Billy Lee Tuttle’s home, the entirety of episode seven took place in 2012, offering us a much more detailed, layered look at who Rust Cohle and Marty Hart are in 2012. And physical appearances aside, they’re a lot alike. Both of them appear to be loners. They live alone, keep to themselves, do their jobs and “go home” at the end of the day instead of chasing tail in whiskey-soaked bars. Is Rust’s case, this isn’t exactly unexpected, as his most obvious changes are in the way he looks. But Marty, the one previously prone to waxing poetic about the importance of family and being a “family man,” is essentially estranged from his family (his ex hadn’t seen him in two years and it’s obvious he has little contact with his daughters) and that was something I didn’t see coming, but something that makes total sense at the same time.
Rust and Marty in 2012 strike me as an accurate depiction of two men changing/evolving as they age. When we met the 1995 versions of Cohle and Hart, they were probably both in their mid to late 30s, Cohle was more outwardly even-centered, while Marty was the one most likely to come unhinged at any moment. Now we see them in their late 40s, possibly early 50s, and the reverse seems to be true. Marty seems to be the one who knows the most calm, while Rust appears wild-eyed with side of crazy. But then again, he knows a lot more than Marty does and has for some time.
In a way, the way they’ve both evolved has brought them closer together than ever before. It’s like the universe has brought them back together and they’ve met in the middle to do what they were put on Earth to do: bust and expose the secret Tuttle cult and in doing so save future generations of women and children from the bayou from suffering the same fate as Dora Lange and Marie Fontenot.
– “Angel of the Morning” by Juice Newton playing on the jukebox in the bar where Rust and Marty first meet was an interesting choice, I think. And a beautiful song.
– When Marty goes to visit Maggie, he indicates that he no longer drinks coffee and prefers green tea because it’s “healthier.” I couldn’t help but wonder if that wasn’t just for show, as he was clearly drinking whiskey and beer in the shots of him sitting alone at home eating TV dinners and cruising Match.com. Also, 2012 Hart has a bit of a belly.
– Something I can’t stop wondering about: what did Maggie mean when she asked Marty, “Did you come here to say goodbye?” Has Marty been suicidal at any point between 2002-2012? It just seemed like such an odd thing to say. Adding to the oddity was Marty not directly answering the question.
– “My life’s been a circle of violence and degradation long as I can remember. I’m ready to tie it off.” — Rust Cohle.
– I thought it was a nice bit of foreshadowing when Rust handed Marty that flask before he watched the snuff video. Kind of let us all know that what was to come was not for the faint of heart.
– I really hope Rust does break out the battery and jumper cables for the Iberia Parish Sheriff dude. I don’t like that guy one bit.
– How fitting was it for “F*ck and Suck,” as Hart termed them, to run across Errol cutting grass in the course of their own investigation? I take this as an indication that the two aren’t totally pawns for The Man and are actually attempting to do some investigating of their own. It possibly sets the stage for them joining forces with Cohle and Hart, I think.
– “My family’s been here a long, long time.” — Errol the lawnmower man.
– 2012 Rust should really have a dog.
After emitting the Detective’s Curse, does Woody not then go on to specify, “Those girls, that woman.”??? Could it be that easy? #poisoncreosote
The writer says the killer’s face is shown in Episode 1, could it be the Vermilion Sheriff that called in the Dora Lange 419 at the beginning of Episode 1?
Excellent episode. The tug or barge in the end shot is the same image that is seen in episode 3 (I think) when we first meet Creepy Mower Man…(I wonder how much he charges??). It is a nice frame for the coast and river way that frames that area. The river is always moving, the communities and people aren’t. But with more careful observation, everyone is moving–in cycles, repeating, from generation to generation.
I like the title. Hart is on the hook not because he saw a terrible video, but because he owes a debt to Cohle. Cohle covered up his murder of a prisoner. Although both are complicit, he owes a debt. And Cohle owes a debt. But to whom? Perhaps to Lange. See below.
I don’t think that Hart’s daughters or father-in-law are part of this. But the girl better keep taking her meds because she is clearly bi-polar.
I think that Burt may play into the story in a small way. Geraci threatens to have Hart accked by prisoners at “Angola” prison. This is what happened to Burt. Either this was coincidence or the cult group used connections to silence his actions. IMdb lists him in only 1 episode (might be cheating a bit there), but I wouldn’t be surprised if it comes up.
I like CleverRoberts straightforward interpretation of Cohle “He knew about Lake Charles and other thing being kept hidden. He’s got a lot of special skills. He hasn’t killed anyone…but he will do anything short of that to get the bad guys.”
I think Cohle looks guilty originally because he is partly guilty. He perhaps knew that heinous murder and abuse existed in the parish. He may have stumbled across the truth when working narcotics. The bikers were connected to evil men. But, how deep and personal was his connection to this evil? It would have to be very personal to merit his thorough actions and planning. Was his mother a victim? Was he a victim? I didn’t see the preview until
Cohle is guilty of a felony, but not murder. I think he committed corpse abuse. He needed a carefully planned a stage that would get him into the path of the perpetrators, even if the Lange death wasn’t perpetrated at all. He may have seen her leave a john and knew that she was near death. He may have even talked to her before her death.
He didn’t kill Lange, but he placed her there. He knew the relationship of the cell mates. He knew that the girl was missing and that she might never be found. He wanted LeDeoux and had to pursue the missing girl without having a body. He had to go through Lange. He came across Lange near death or dead. He used a sensational crime scene to get leverage to move toward his goal. He probably chose Marty because he was a straight man professionally and easily manipulated. His plans were very calculated. But he miscalculated the scope of the evil. Everything after he learns of the existence of the killer in the interrogation room is a surprise to him.
But, I certainly believe that, beginning with the first darkened scene, we are witnesses his staging. His stories and leading do not seem credible to the new detectives, because they don’t make sense. And this is the hook that gives the series overall such depth and real feel. It is a story that changes with the play of light. It jumps back and forth from true to false as quickly as the tellers grow hair and go bald, and then back again. I think that we will learn that Cohle is a focused hero and a sick manipulator. But when you view life as mere pieces and parts, it isn’t very difficult or sick to arrange the remains of a life to suit your needs in service of a greater good.
I also think that the first and last scenes were back to back in the opening scene. If I saw it right, the field has yet to be burned. I saw some smoke but not a burned field in episode 1. I think that will close the season.
If I’m right about any, great. If I’m wrong, I still win. This is an excellent, dark, story. And I’m sorry that some people in the country can’t understand the inflections and dialects. It reminds me of high school when I moved from MS to OH.
Good original thinking, Cohle staging Dora Lang’s body…I like that!
I’ve always thought Cohle is a special type of undercover cop, who knew a lot about this cult before he got to La CID. (He can do anything he wants-short of murder)
*He had books when he first got there (2 1/2 months before Dora Lange’s body was found) Some of the kind any murder cop would have-but also one on Psychopaths & one on Serial Killers* (which contrary to TV and the movies are very rare)*
*He set himself up as Marty’s partner. The Major said: “I don’t want you here, nobody wants you here”. When he slapped Geraci and called him “Mummy” (a turd wrapped in toilet paper = slang for slacker good-for-nothing) and Geraci called him “Tax Man” = (slang for an asshole who takes what you earn). Marty didn’t catch that reference and thought he was called “Tax Man” because of his big notebook…Nope. Geraci probably was or thought he should be the Senior Detective’s partner. *
*He led Marty around by the nose from clue to clue. He picked him because he was a ggod ole boy who everybody liked. He side tracked Marty to the Fontenot home, where he ignored the picture of the 5 Horseman, then he went outside right to the shed where he found that twig sculpture, supposedly just sitting there for five years. He obviously planted it*
So for him to plant a body (in a weird cult type sacrificial setting) and set a fire for good measure, to really get the ball rolling…Well, that’s how Cohle rolls!
IMO that is Rust strapped to the bed in the preview for episode 8, he is allowing his own crucifixion.
Does anyone else think the bar owner might be cohles father, we know he is a vietnam vet, maybe a sniper and why we see him in finale preview, something about rusts life will be revealed – daughtr was abducted and that explains his obessesion and background etc, also he said early when asked if his mother and he didnt know if she was alive or not – i think there is a lot more to rust to uncover
“The Detectives Curse”. The 2012 killer has been there from the very first episode in plain sight!
Not lawnmower man. (He’s a semi-retarded son of Sheriff Childress…who burned his face) The elderly black woman said “Mr.Sam” had lots children of All Types! ‘Mr Sam” was a real piece of work who had some sick fuck bastard sons.
The Five Horsemen would be: Mr Sam, and four of his bastards: (1) Sheriff Childress,(A sadist who controlled the hillbilly Bunny Ranch) (2) Jake Hebert (a pedophile who is Maggie’s father, Audrey’s grandfather) (3) Reggie Ledoux’s father (who was just no good according to the old crabber on Pelican Island) (4) Dora Lang’s father (another sick fuck who used to give her baths and had a picture of The Five Horsemen in his house).
Reverend Tuttle (legitimate son) -not in the cult- but started covering up when he found out his Wellspring Churches were the source of kids for the cult. (He killed himself because he thought it would be outted) Governor/Senator Tuttle (legitimate son) -not in the cult- covering up his family’s secret for political reasons.
I think Mr Sam is now dead along with most, if not all of his bastard sons. But the grandsons are still out there.
One of them is a “Creole”, none other than Detective Gilbough, who assumed the role of The Yellow King and sacrificed the woman at Lake Charles in 2012…he’s been trying to pin it on Cohle all along.
I’ll bet it was not Lake Charles but a small town nearby named “Sulphur”…sulphur is yellow!
Picture of the five horsemen was taken when Dora Lang was a child. He died later. I think all of them except Jake Hebert and Sheriff Childress were dead before 1995.
Didn’t Reggie Ledoux’s father die already? He was a drunkard that worked offshore and was dead?
Sorry if someone else already mentioned it, but when Maggie went to see Rust at the bar didn’t it look like she got out of the passenger side of the SUV?
We were seeing the reflection through a mirror.
Marty says the detective’s curse. The thing you were looking for the most, was right under your nose the whole time. His oldest was molested by these goons. Thats why she draws her drawings of men with masks, turns into a rebel teenager, etc. She is the last eye-witness to the men that are behind this. Too many of her drawings populate the Hart home. She;is the key; and once Marty finds out his own daughter was a victim…. what will he do. If he just shoots whomever they find, no more interrogation;. Just like the last case. What they need is to bring these people in alive and get them to confess. While all the time spent on Rust becoming the master interrogator. ;This is;; ;what he was born for. Unless Marty’ pulls another 1995 and just kills the bad guy the second they have him in hand cuffs. The moment is coming round again. Can people change?;;
As I’ve said before. I think the new break in the case is going to be that Marty’s oldest daughter was a victim. The question then is when these two detectives finally come face to face with their real bad guy will Mart;y fuck it all up by blowing the bad guys head off;;;;;;–before they can get information? Or will he let his anger control; him and do what he did in 1995 which while certainly justified… resulted in no body, not even Rust and his magical confessional skills ;;getting to the real truth. And more kids died. In the last episode we might see Marty right back where he was, gun pointed at the culprit. But IF his daughter is an eye witness or even if scratch they they just have the evidence… can Marty break free of time and restrain himself. Or is time truly a flat circle. And these characters are destined to repeat themselves over and; over again
I would like to go on record by saying that the lawn mower man(Errol Childress) is not the green eared spaghetti monster. Errol doesn’t have green ears(obviously) and the drawing doesn’t really look that much like him. The spaghetti monster, I believe, will end up being a man wearing a mask, as masks have been a major part of this story. Errol is certainly involved and will end up being a very bad man, but not the green eared spaghetti monster.
He didn’t have anything on his ears. Somebody posted a photo of him with a pair of ear muff/headphones online and everyone started to believe it.
i don’t believe he had anything on his ears
I loved how 2012 Rust took on the mannerisms of “original” Rust during their investigation. He had his “taxman” notebook, the facial expressions and body language matched- the craziness/loneliness toned down and he sunk back into his familiar role. I have not read any other comments here yet, but I loved the “catching up” in this episode. Seeing how these men ended up here, how this investigation/stress of the job drove them away from the job but they’re still both committed enough to want to finish the job. I think this episode overall may be slammed a bit, at least in contrast to the other episodes, but it was such a needed episode to get us to the finish line. I can’t wait for next week and, once the episode is over, I think I’m going to be sad.
I am dreading the loss of this show …. dammit True Detective, I just can’t quit you
I’m a bit confused by the conversation on the boat. Marty asks if the Geraci *knew* that the Fontenot girl had left with her daddy or if he was told this. Geraci answers that the girl’s aunt and uncle spoke to the sheriff. He knew them. Marty then asks:
“Who were they”?
Geraci then says he doesn’t want to answer anymore questions.
What was it about THAT particular question that rattled Geraci? He seemed to know he was being cornered at that point. I just don’t understand why. I feel like I’m missing something.
Any help would be greatly appreciated.
I took it to mean there were no aunt and uncle, that the entire thing was a cover up and Geraci was part of it.
Well i have to admit, I hadn’t thought of this angle
Oh snap, I think that is Cohle strapped to the bed in the preview for episode 8. [www.youtube.com]
Who is this “boyfriend” and what are these “meds” he’s helping her with?
Now that it’s winding down, what most impresses me about this series is that it has remained engaging despite that fact that so many things played out as expected. Tuttle was practically introduced with the “Imperial March”, the reason for the Hart/Cohle fight was pretty heavily foreshadowed and the spaghetti-monster was almost immediately identified by the Wikipedia Browns out there. But, it still managed to kept my brain spinning week after week.
I’m going for Hart finding out his ex father-in-law sexually assaulting his daughter, but him only being loosely connected to the rest. His father-in-law then testifies against the surviving Tuttles, who he’s witnessed in the act
*assaulted
Im sure this has been said already… but (especially given the logline for the next ep.) Marty’s daughter was molested by this group. And her living testimony will be what brings in the case. Whether Rust or Marty survive? I’d put low odds on both together. High odds and one living.
Hart and Cohle are the “heart and soul” of the investigation. Now I will show myself out. *slide whistles *
+1 and a little extra for the slide whistle
I just finished re-watching episode seven and I feel like this isn’t said enough so I’m going to repeat it again… the music for this show is absolutely fucking fantastic and appropriate for the mood and whoever is in charge of that should win an award of some sort.
It sounds like the lawnmower man’s accent changes dramatically between 1995 and 2012. In 95 it’s like he’s putting on a Texas drawl for Texan Cohle, then in ’12 he seems to be mimicking Papania’s cajun.
What if “True Detective” ends like “Fight Club? Rust and Marty are 1 schizophrenic cop driven mad by drug abuse and the job.
I think Maggie and her Dad are in the “sprawl” and Cohle knows about it. Also the bar owner that Cohle works for that lost his son in 85 knows everything, Cohle had told him the whole story and that Marty’s ex in-laws are part of the sprawl that is why he just stared at Marty when he came to see Cohle. In the teaser for the last episode the bar owner aims the cross hairs of his rifle scope on the sheriff. Man, I can’t wait till Sunday.
I’m so upset that next week’s episode is the last one of the season and this cast. This show has been so good. Season 2 is going to have to work very hard to top this year.
Finally watched last night’s episode. Everyone come back so I can talk about it!
This show is so goddamn good. I’m excited to see what they’re going to do next season, but man, am I going to miss McConaughey.
The two newbie detectives dismissing the lawnmowing man just like Rust and Marty did all those years ago made me think the ending will go like this. Shoot out at Killer’s house, Marty knows cult messed Audrey up somehow as a kid, Marty kills Killer just like he did LaDoux, in rage. Marty and Rust get killed. The new detectives think the case is solved now because killer is dead (like Rust and Marty thought it was done done when they killed LaDoux). Years later another Yellow King corpse will appear and the whole thing will begin again. That ending would go with the mood of the series.
This would be awesome and make complete sense. You may be the winner.
I like your brain Jane.
I have a feeling we’re going to find out Marty’s daughter was raped as well. Hence the pictures as a child and the toys arranged in the same circle. Marty is going to lose his shit and take the law into his own hands. Why would there be such an in-depth discussion about her with Maggie. They could’ve let us know they’re estranged without out such minutia
I was hooked from episode 1 and while I was left wondering what the hell was going, I knew there would be that perfect episode and puts the picture in focus. Holy hell, Mcaahgagghghahanaynay is just chilling in his role. Every line he oozed just captivated me and creeped me out at the same time, and I couldn’t look away.
I am wrestling with two things
1) All that stuff with Marty’s daughter is maybe foreshadowing she was involved (or at least saw something at the grandfathers she was not supposed to). Theories say that Marty’s ex father in law was involved, which could mean that is why Audrey was not killed or reported kidnapped. It would also explain why she has the emotional issues (much like the prostitute Rust talked to). The cult clearly knows about how to drug their victims into not remembering or remembering entirely. The scene with the dolls could have shown she saw something or remembered something after being drugged that stuck with her (much like the prostitute).
2) The whole Audrey story line was just used to highlight Marty’s failings as a father and further his character development. The show clearly wanted to dig down deep into these characters’ emotions (in particular Marty and Rust). Audrey being kind of messed up helped them show what Marty was truly like underneath his skin.
I also like how episode highlighted the strengths and weaknesses of both characters. Rust is obviously the better detective, but Marty has greater charisma and he knows how to work the system.
Hey Fox, this is how you do an insane murder cult.
I honestly think Rust and Cohle are going to go out in a blaze of glory and they both know it. That was why Marty visited Maggie and that was why Cohle mentioned him wanting to tie this one case up. Having a happy ending to the show would be a slap in the face of what the show is about.
Did anyone else who read the investigative piece the Jeff Davis 8 , notice how the car was bought from reggie ledeux or something along those lines, similar to how one of the Ledeux cars was handed over to someone of importance?
That the story from that article almost eclipsed the show interest-wise imo
One of the key takeaways, for me, was the lawnmower man saying that his family had been in the are for a long time. To me that foreshadows some other demented relative stepping up to take his place in the event Cohle and Hart take him down, thus reinforcing Cohle’s statements about time being a flat circle and nothing ever changing, and the elderly black woman’s statements about death not being the end.
Also I really want to be wrong about that.
We’ve already seen that Pizzolatto likes slipping foreshadowing into small, offhand comments (ie. putting a downpayment on the girl from the bunny ranch.), and that comment about drowning and throwing him a barbell seemed a little odd. Now that Rust and Marty are in the middle of the river, what are the chances of one of them drowning/almost drowning next week?
Also, I liked the touch of Marty saying he was writing true crime. True Detective was a true crime magazine that ceased publication in 1995 (thanks wikipedia).
1995! God damn this is a thing of beauty.
if they’re on a boat with a barbell on it I’m buying you a drink.
Also, the ‘LeDeux’ logo on Jimmy’s shirt was written in yellow. A simple nod to the ‘evil’ LeDeux? Or are they all involved somehow?
I think Marie Fontenot was raped before being sacrificed. If you look at the way she was held down, with her legs held apart, and the disgust and shock we saw from Hart there’s no way she wasn’t. I mean watching a child get sacrificed is a horrible thing to watch, but if it was just a sacrifice I don’t think we would have seen such a huge reaction from Hart.
Yeah, I came to that conclusion as well. Then I sat down and sobbed
Nice touch at the end of the episode:
Errol was mowing the graveyard lawn in a spiral pattern, from the outside in towards the center.
It’s a little real-life error in the show, but you can’t mow grass that’s grown that high in a clockwise fashion. All the clippings will get thrown in the middle of the spiral, and will pile up fast and bog down the mower.
A bit late to this discussion, so sorry if you guys have already come to a definitive conclusion. But, Errol (lawnmower man) at the end IS definitely the spaghetti man, if it wasn’t obvious enough. In the episode recap after the credits, Nic Pizzolatto explicitly called him the killer, saying “now that we know who the killer is…”. Don’t over-think it as I saw a few people doing here.
My biggest connection from last night’s episode was that the lawnmower man’s last name is Childress. The guard at the prison from 2002 who escorted the pharmaceutical killer (who referenced the yellow king to Chole) to his cell before he committed suicide was also a Childress. Huge family/law enforcement connection to this case.
this all really does fold into that Jefferson Davis 8 story.
Don’t forget about the detective who caught the Marie Fontenot disappearance. He’s Childress as well.
I seriously don’t see how they can wrap up every loose end I’ve got in sixty minutes, but I’m anxiously awaiting.
1. How are Audrey and her “clues” going to tie into everything?
2. Who is the mysterious guy she’s dating now that “helps her with her medications?”
3. Who is Maggie married to now that is apparently very wealthy?
4. Why did Maggie go see Rust?
5. What, if any, significance did the barge in the final scene have?
6. I guess I’m just lost on the point of all the killings. Why are they doing it? Is it just a pedophile ring using all of this scary imagery to try and keep everyone silent? Is it for some evil or religious worship? I just don’t get why at this point.
RE 3: I’m going to guess that she married one of the doctors at the hospital (maybe the same one that protected her from Marty when he showed up drunk and crazy in 95). I don’t think he has anything to do with the cult though.
My $0.02:
1, 2, and 3 are red herrings.
4 – Maggie was curious about what Rust and Marty are up to, and whether or not it was dangerous to Marty.
5 – The barge (towboat) is just a cool-looking boat.
6 – I think “all of the above”. Pedophilia, murder, devil worship for laughs, secret society, etc.
“2012 Rust should really have a dog.”
He’d have a coon hound.
A tiny piece of me died when it turned out that the sheriff of Iberia Parish wasn’t a badass lady named Helen Soileau. But then he turned out to be a bad guy, so fuck him.
I don’t think Rust is going to lose it. I think he knows exactly who he is, and exactly what he’s prepared to do. He might cross some lines, but it’ll be deliberate, and controlled. And since he’s going to kill himself, he’ll do it without fear of consequences.
Billybob, I clink my Dr. Pepper and lime in your direction for the Helen Soileau reference.
He won’t kill himself. In the pilot, he states he lacks the constitution to commit suicide. I suppose people change, and maybe the point is that a case that disturbing warps your view, but that seems far too easy for the writers to have the nihilistic cop kill himself.
Bingo. I can’t remember the exact line, but your comment reminded me of his crucifixion rant staring at his Jesus piece… Maybe Rust would like to go out as a martyr, or at least a decent deed to end what he sees as a wasted/shitty life
The set design is so great on this so.They`re doing a amazing job,really adds to the mood of the show.In Rust storage unit since theres no windows or air con and obviously he spends alot of time in there,under one of the desks in there is a fan,thought that was a nice little touch.Small little props etc like that really make this show a re watch.
Man. Here is FLA we have those AC regulated storage units. Step your game up, Rustin.
I think Maggie asking if he is saying good bye, was because he is telling her that he is teaming up with Rust and that it seems pretty serious (dangerous), and maybe he might die or get jailed in the process, hence him saying goodbye to her after so many years. IDK that is what I thought watching it.
Yeah I thought it was clear too, him being ‘suicidal’ never crossed my mind. Just knowing he is about to get into some shit lol.
That is exactly right – no doubt. I thought that was pretty clear.
My 2 cents:
-Why did Maggie visit Rust at the bar? Because she’s involved in the ‘cult’ and wanted info?
-Are the women and children who have been disappearing in the area the bastard children of the Tuttles, and this is some type of genealogical cleansing?
-Did Rust really kill Tuttle? He’s the one who said he didn’t – should we believe him?
-Is the next season of this show “Suck and Fuck” continuing on with the case after Rust and Marty die next week? Seems like there’s too much to wrap up neatly in an hour.