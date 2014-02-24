True Detective Discussion: ‘A Man’s Game Charges A Man’s Price’

It happened again last night. Just like last week, I had a lot of trouble sleeping after watching a new episode of True Detective. I simply wasn’t able to turn my brain off through sleep. It kept doing it’s own thing, waking me up in the process every 30-45 minutes. I remember at one point waking up wondering why 2012 Cohle doesn’t have a dog and I just couldn’t let go of the thought (he lives on the bayou now, after all!). Finally at 3:45 AM I gave up a bit and watched some TV, which eventually led to me falling asleep. This show needs to end so my mind will let me sleep again. It’s kind of ridiculous.
So let’s get right to it, shall we? Here are a few notes I made during last night’s True Detective about characters, scenes, etc. I found interesting for one reason or another.
– First off, let’s go big picture — here’s where I think the show is headed, based on what we saw last night in the episode and the preview of next week’s show. Many of you have suggested this in comments, and I have a few friends who’ve come up with similar theories, and it all boils down to this: there’s more than one murderer here. There’s a weird, religious cult thing going on and perhaps part of the cult’s initiation is murder. In other words, there are multiple Yellow Kings (probably five, one for each beer can man Cohle made during interrogation) and Cohle has possibly spent recent years investigating and assassinating them vigilante style, in a sort of Dexter-esque fashion. At the very least, I’d bet that he murdered Billy Lee Tuttle, as Gilbough and Papania suspect, for being the likely ringleader of the whole, sick thing. This sort of development — Cohle becoming a killer himself — also fits with the “Darkness Becomes You” and “Touch Darkness and Darkness Touches You Back” theme HBO has pushed in marketing materials for the show.
I’m not sure that was the case from 2002-2010, as it’d be hard for Cohle to go completely unnoticed in rural south Louisiana, but it likely has been the case since he came back in 2010. In the preview for next week’s episode, I’m 99.9% sure that that’s Cohle we get a fleeting glance of dressed as a ninja. And what do ninjas do? They kill.
Where was he from 2002-2010? Who knows, but I suspect it was far away from Louisiana, perhaps even out of the country. But something brought him back. Something triggered a guilty conscience over unfinished business so he returned to do the work himself because he knew firsthand that the local authorities were too corrupt and incompetent to bring these people to justice. Or, another way to look at it is that perhaps the darkness that he had once touched began to grow inside of him, taking over his soul.
Also shown in the preview of next week’s episode: the interior of what I’m guessing is the storage unit Cohle is leasing, a storage unit he appears to have turned into his own Yellow King case crime lab. We see he and Marty inside of it, partnering up again in 2012, perhaps to try to track down the one that got away — whoever perpetrated the Lake Charles murder. That brings up a question: why would Marty work with Rust again and perhaps help Rust cover up criminal activity after Rust banged his wife in ’02? Well, my guess is that time heals all wounds and Cohle did help Hart cover up the Ledoux murder, after all, not to mention that Hart probably feels obligated to put closure on all of this as well. So there’s that. In the preview we also see Marty viewing something that Cohle has that makes him freak the f*ck out. Some sort of Yellow Kings snuff film, perhaps?
Bottom line: I don’t think there’s anything metaphysical going on here with Hart and Cohle. I think what we see of them is what we’re getting. And True Detective creator Nic Pizzolatto sort of confirmed that on Twitter last night after the show aired when he tweeted a link to a post Andrew did over the weekend suggesting that there is nothing hidden in True Detective‘s expertly crafted story.
– “A man’s game charges a man’s price.” — Marty Hart, who has no problem with older dudes banging young girls, as long as those young girls aren’t his daughters.
– In the scene when Hart beats the crap out of the two boys his daughter threesome’d with, he refers to “the farm” and “Angola.” These are one and the same — Angola State Penitentiary, the maximum security state prison situated about an hour north of Baton Rouge, that has been nicknamed “The Farm” for its use of prison labor to harvest crops. There’s an award-winning documentary about life inside Angola you can watch online here. It made the news recently when it was revealed that an inmate there had been kept in solitary confinement for over 40 years.
– “In a former life I used to exhaust myself navigating crude men who thought they were clever, so ask your questions or I’m leaving.” — Maggie, who in 2012 is apparently married to a man with the last name “Sawyer.”
– I had a feeling we’d see the girl from the hooker camp — the “hillbilly Bunny Ranch,” as Cohle put it — again before the end of the season. She was just too pretty and Hart giving her money made me suspect that she’d resurface. She’s played by Lili Simmons, and you can learn more about her here in the post Dustin did last night on her.
– “All my life I wanted to be nearer to God, but the only nearness is silence.” — Preacher Theriot.
– Preacher Theriot is now a hard-drinking roadside antique store owner, naturally. He strikes me as a good but obviously flawed man, but not one capable of being involved in any sort of Tuttle organization murder conspiracy. So I think it’s safe to say we can scratch him off the suspects list, despite what some have thought.
– Speaking of a Tuttle organization murder conspiracy, I kind of love that the Louisiana school voucher program is at the heart of this evil plot. How long before conservative windbags start calling for a boycott of the show (and perhaps HBO)?
– The location of Fox and Hound where Marty drinks with Beth is in the Elmwood Shopping Center in Harahan, just outside of New Orleans. It’s where David D. from the Smoking Section, a New Orleans resident, watches pay-per-view fights, apparently.
– Contrary to what you’re probably thinking, Maggie didn’t leave Marty because he cheated on her. She left him because he bought generic tampons from Walgreen’s for her. C’MON, MARTY!
– Once again, Woody Harrelson gets a love scene with a stunningly beautiful younger woman. First Alexandra Daddario, then Michelle Monaghan and now Lili Simmons. Lucky bastard.
– Hart sure has a nose for finding, as Cohle would put it, “crazy pussy,” doesn’t he?
– Father John Misty is a favorite of ours around here and it’s his “Every Man Needs a Companion” that’s the song playing during the f*ck scene with Beth and Marty. I highly recommend his 2012 debut album and seeing him perform live.
– “The newspapers are gonna be tough on you, and prison is very, very hard on people who hurt kids. If you get the opportunity you should kill yourself.” — Rust Cohle to the “Marshland Madea.” I’ve replayed this scene many times and derived an irrational amount of joy from Cohle deceiving someone into trusting him only to viciously turn his back on her once he had what he needed.
– As Dustin noted at Pajiba, I’m wondering how scarred up the face of Errol, the lawnmower man from earlier episodes, is under that beard he had earlier after Kelly, the girl Cohle and Hart rescued from the Ledoux boys back in ’95, mentioned to Cohle that “the man with the scars was the worst.” According to the IMDB page of the actor who portrays him, he’s slated to reappear in coming episodes.
– Both of Hart’s women in this episode, Maggie and Beth, order dirty martinis from bars. It should be noted, however, that Maggie requested hers be “extra dirty,” perhaps foreshadowing the scandalousness that was to come.
– In case you were wondering, a “pirogue,” as mentioned by Terry Guidry, is essentially the Cajun version of a canoe. BTW, when i watched this particular scene the character struck me as really authentic. Having grown up on the bayou, Terry Guidry reminded me of a lot of men I knew, friends of my dad, fathers of my friends growing up, etc. His accent was also pretty on point, subtle and not overly pronounced. Turns out, the actor portraying Guidry is from Louisiana.
– I’d love to ask Nic Pizzolatto if Billie Lee Tuttle was inspired by Jimmy Swaggart. Swaggart, as you may recall, also operated his ministry out of Baton Rouge, where he founded a bible college, and had a fondness for hookers.
– “It’s hard to trust a man who can’t trust himself with a bottle.” — Billy Lee Tuttle in what I’m convinced was an intentional jab at Cohle. There’s no way that Tuttle hadn’t done his homework on Cohle and likely knew about his battles with the bottle.
– Tuttle, BTW, creeps me the f*ck out. Jay Sanders was perfectly cast to play that part. Even the way the doors to his office open creeps me out. There’s no way this man hasn’t been murdering women and children for decades.
– Annnnd it finally happened, just as I, and many of you, thought it would: Cohle and Maggie banged. She seduced Rust because she knew banging him would hurt Marty more than anything in the world. “This he won’t live with…this will hurt him,” she said soon after the deed was done. It was cold and it was calculating and it was so, so good. She wanted out of the marriage and she knew the only way out was to make Marty as repulsed by her as she was with him, and f*cking Cohle was the surefire way to do it. She even threw in “I haven’t been f*cked like that since before the girls” for extra measure during the confrontation with Marty later. Ice cold. And obviously effective.
– On another note regarding Maggie, it was nice to see her character finally get some layers, some depth.
– The bar where Maggie originally goes to hook up with a stranger is Bridge Lounge, my local a block over from my house. They make killer mojitos (the original owners were Cuban) and it’s a dog-friendly bar, so I often bring my golden retriever, Sazerac, along when I pop in, which is usually once a week, at least.
– I have to say that the fight between Cohle and Hart at the end seemed like a genuine brawl between two men who have been wanting to kick each others’ asses for a long time. That’s gonna leave a mark…
– I noticed that Cohle still hasn’t fixed his tail light — the one that got busted in the 2002 parking lot fight with Marty — in 2012, another indication to me that he may have been away from Louisiana from 2002-2010 and had left his truck behind somewhere.
– SPOILER ALERT! (via Steph Stradley)
– If you missed it, you should read the interview we did with Charles Halford, the actor who played Reggie Ledoux, last week.
– After the True Detective pilot aired, I ordered Nic Pizzolatto’s novel, Galveston, on Amazon. It was out of stock at the time and finally arrived in the mail last Thursday. So far, I’m enjoying it immensely, and at one point it’s revealed that the main character makes beer can men from High Life cans. I found that to be a fun little bit of crossover coincidence.
– HBO airing Girls immediately after True Detective seems to me like a cruel joke on their part. Like, has anyone watched the two back-to-back without their head exploding? Because I think my head would explode.
– 2012 Cohle really should have a dog.
Your own thoughts and feelings are welcome in the comments.
‘True Detective,’ The Jeff Davis 8, And The 5 Horsemen Theory
A dog friendly BAR? Time to step your shit up California.
The mask remind me of Courir de Mardi Gras masks & costumes
Just read the Jeff Davis 8 theory post after my comment. Still think the highways projected on Hart’s face look like a mask.
MAJOR SPOILER (I think I solved most of the case):
First of all, anyone who thinks that True Detective is about “The King in Yellow” short story anthology, is mostly wrong. TD is almost a beat-for-beat retelling of a gigantic, obscure, conspiracy theory/libertarian novel that uses the Yellow King as part of its mythology. And like the book, it’s attempting to be as quiet (even boring) as possible before going straight-out fucked-up (and not very realistic).
Using this book as a template, here’s the first tidbit: the King in Yellow (the smartest of the pentagram five) is whoever got Cohle out of the psych ward and sent to Louisiana (so we havent seen him, or even heard of him yet, probably). YK sent Cohle there, and set up a serial killing scene for him to find. YK also knows Cohle won’t give up the case to the company, and doesnt even want Cohle to do so. He wants Cohle to “find” a widespread murder mystery. He also wants the religious side to see the widespread child deaths as divine acts.
“Solution was right under my nose, but I was paying attention to…” -Marty
This is a case of what you might call honest misdirection; Nic P is trying to get you to all paranoid, looking for clues closer to Marty (his family, or Cohle, for example). But Nic P can later say, ha, I told you so, because he knows you won’t have taken him literally. That’s what this show is about. Falling for symbolism, when there’s a totally obvious explanation. He’s trying to saying the viewer, Cohle and the religious nutcases are all fundamentally the same. Look under your nose. What do you see, if you live in this part of Louisiana in 1995?
The water rising, from the pumps. Cohle, “This place will be underwater in 30 years.”
The girls in the boat, without lifejackets, because the adults, growing up, weren’t used to so much water. Remember last episode, that sad father pissed that the cops thought his child was eaten by a crocodile? The cops aren’t covering anything up. That’s what happened. The mom went off, believing she could hear her son, and joined a sacrificial cult that will try to bring back the kid.
The biggest killer, the pumps, is explicitly featured in almost the entire opening sequence. Kids are dying from the water, and their religious nutbag parents are sacrificing other children to bring them back.
Yes, there’s a horrific murdering pagan cult, with beliefs about raising the dead from the water (we havent seen the floating body from the opening credits yet). But the main story is about a man who benefits from atheist and religious misdirection; nobody realizing how the pumps are killing so many people in Louisiana, and how Cohle is his pawn. Cohle says Marty is nothing without him; tragically, the YK would also be nothing without Cohle.
@Chan Lee and the “green spaghetti monster” is the legendary green man of old european folklore, who had green leaves around his ears and foliage coming out of his mouth. Often antlered. People who worshiped this symbol apparently often did so around some sacred trees, and believed one of their goddesses turned into a tree (Dora attached to the tree, then later replaced by a wreath, to sybolize that she now is the tree). Also clever: town of Erath is another way to spell earth, aka Gaia, and the Gaia-like figure of pagan fertility mythology was often winged. My guess is that the Lake Charles murder was Hart’s first affair, or the female offspring of that affair (17th birthday).
I read (part of) that years ago. I can imagine that if Nick P. read Chambers and Ligotti, he read Wilson, too.
@Chan Lee check out the wiki article “The Illuminatus! Trilogy”, it even stars two detectives
Be honest. Did YOU write this “novel”?
I’m very curious about all of the natural gas pipelines and industrial shots in the opening credits. Agree with Chan Lee that much of the industrial imagery seems to with the males and the more organic imagery with the females. Religious iconography overlays both genders. Like so many of you, I’m expecting multiple “Yellow Kings” participating in some ritualistic, psychosexual, sadistic, religious cult in the woods. The Telios de Lorca reference has me believing this is some sort of “perfected expression of the deepest, darkest soul of man.” ([www.cyndigreening.com])
I’m eager to see how they wrap this up in the next two episodes. I’m already worrying about a sophomore slump in Season Two. Can they really create two new True Detectives that rival Cohle and Hart?
I am wondering if it is Maisie who is dead in Lake Charles and that Audrey and her friends participated. That would bring Cohle and Hart back together. There was a lot of weird sexual stuff going on with young Audrey. And I thought the CROWN sequence with the girls was brilliant! Totally The King in Yellow!
And, IMDb does indicate they’re going to bring back the lawnmower man. AND, there are a bunch of Promise Keepers listed in the credits, too. Will episode 7 take us into Marty’s attempts at reform? And, still I keep coming back to the opening title sequence. Who is the first guy they show? And why is there so much industrial imagery when we’re always in church, the backwoods or the police station?? Thoughts?
Yes, this will be a hard act to follow in Season 2. I think a big reveal about Promise Keepers is coming… I think the actor credited as a “Lawyer in Ep1 (who I did not notice) and also credited as “Promise Keeper” in Ep8 will end up being the tall man with scars (which I think are on his body, not his face). He traumatized that poor little girl…”He made me watch”…”His face! His face! (He was wearing a mask).
I do not think the Lake Charles 2012 victim is Audrey (although I think her Grandfather was abusing her). I think the last victim was the girl (from the hillbilly Bunny Ranch in 1995) who Marty had the affair with in 2002.
@Ray Peterson check out my post above, on why the refineries are shown so often. It’s not the refineries, per se, it’s the waste water they dump, that is the key to the whole she-bang. That’s the pattern of the “killings”.
They do show the refineries a lot in the background on the show. Maybe just an homage to the whole vibe Louisiana has going on down there.
Dora Lange died on the birthday of Cohle’s daughter, is there a connection?
yes, there’s a connection. Cohle was set up, to “see” a serial killing, the moment he was stationed in Louisiana. He was supposed to find it significant, in part because it was staged on his daughter’s b-day, by the Yellow King. See my long post above, if you don’t mind that it could ruin TD for you. If I’m right.
Cohle said his daughter saved him from the sin of being a father.
It seems that there are an awful lot of shots of oil refineries in this series when you consider that they don’t figure into the plot. The opening credits superimpose the refineries/industrial imagery over the male characters while the females characters (Maggie and Dora Lange) are superimposed with organic imagery.
I think the filmmakers are setting up a rational/metaphysical/technological versus instinctual/embodied/natural dialectic. The former, traditionally considered a male characteristic is represented by Cohle. He is almost completely cerebral and it has left him staring into the same nothingness that has haunted the west since at least Kant.
I would be surprised if the series ended with the unequivocal triumph of pure reason.
Lots of gas pipelines. In fact Erath, where Dora Lang’s body was found is the junction of all these natural gas pipelines. It is where the price points for gas futures contracts are made (I looked that up).
And I found out that “the historical lowest price” was in 1995, when Dora Lang’s body was found.
Soooo…Are the “big people” involved using this cult thing (which surely exists) as a way to make big bucks on natural gas futures?
And stars have 5 points.
But, having said that, I also noticed that the drawing on the church wall had FIVE points on each side of the antlers!
This is how I think the ending is going to be…..Marty turns out to be the person who killed Rust’s daughter years ago with his car. Marty, being the asshole that he is, drives away, but Rust witnesses the whole thing. He joins the police force with the hopes of getting close to Marty. Remember Rust is obsessive, and strange, and really fucked up mentally and socially. He wants to befriend Marty, and study him, and get to know him on a deep level. Despite what happens with the Dora Lange murder, and who done it and what is going to happen with that, Rust will seek his revenge on Marty at the very end. They both will be heroes for being true detectives and solving the case, but at the very end, Rust will kill Marty. Both of the true detectives are the monsters at the end of the story.
Chole’s daughter was run over on her tricycle…in her own driveway…He did it (probably while under the influence)…that explains his “philosophy and hatred of drug dealers & people who hurt children.
@Jamesd4818 Marty has nothing to do with it, and Cohle is simply a dumb pawn in The Yellow King’s game to pit religious nutbags against conspiracy theorists in an endless war, to obfuscate the fact that the water from the oil refineries is killing so many children.
I think it was the way he trailed off, couldn’t bring himself to say it
I agree with littleickle. As soon as Cohle was describing how she died to the detectives I thought he was responsible. Just something in the way he spoke.
I’ve thought for a while now, that Rust ran his own daughter down, accidentally of course but possibly while drunk or high. There was just something in the way he talked about there being a dip in the road outside the house.
Anyone else think it significant that Hart was chowing down on spaghetti, literally dripping out of his mouth like a beard, when his daughters bailed on TV Family Time?
On that note… ever notice that Maggie ONLY makes pasta? In the dinner scene with Rust there’s pasta. When shes having that fight with Marty while cooking, she’s cooking pasta. And now this last scene you mentioned. Find a new dish lady!
Neat. I certainly think it’s symbolic, at least . . .
Bonerking, great work.
What, if anything is in Cohl’s storage unit?
Was it long-storage for his truck?
(10 yrs is a long time to be running around with a busted tail light)
Is it all the evidence that he has collected?
(which might further incriminate him)
Or files on all the big shots in the cult that Rust and accomplices took from Tuttle’s house?
(which when the cops get that warrant, they’ve got all they need to convict the bastards)
I’ll be fucked sideways if Rust doesn’t have a lawnmower in there.
Mint condition baseball cards. You don’t touch that shit without a warrant unless you want the “mint” condition cards degraded to “excellent/near mint.” Do you have any idea what that does to their value!?
holy . SHIT.
Spoilers I guess… although its just images from prior eps. Question, now that we know the mystery… what are Rust and Marty going to DO.
just wondering if anyone else has caught a twin peaks vibe from certain moments in the show. most recent example: the most awkward sex scene ever with rust & maggie. when maggie arrives the music changes to this very tonal and grim instrumental, sounds a lot like one of the main themes that played through out twin peaks. maggies lines and the way she says them…”hes doing it again…i cant live with this…not again”…super melodramatic, like audrey from TP.
Ive read a lot of this thread, and I’ve skimmed a bit as well. So I’m not sure if this something that’s been covered or not. Clearly noticed it besides me because I did not make these screen shots. I would like to you all think:
Why is the wallpaper at the mental ward that Rust visits in 2012 so identical the drawing that one of Marty’s children made and was hung their bedroom wall in 1995. I assume it was Audrey, since I think she was a victim herself.
True Detective: Season 2, staring Bonerking. Nice work!
What does it all mean?!
I just signed up to say, “Daaaaaamn”
Christ I should have copy-read that. Rust visits in 2002. The rest, well, cut me some slack. I was on the phone with a friend who was trying to convince me that Marty and Rust are the same person, Fight Club style. It was annoying.
‘Marshland Madea’ is the weirdest Tyler Perry movie
I”ve been thinking that the picture at Dora Lange’s mother’s house from episode two may contain some clues. I’m talking about the one with Dora standing in front of several men on horses. They seem to be dressed up in strange costumes but details are hard to make out. I did a google search for “true detective horse picture” and I found a Facebook page that had the actual photo taken by the production crew, not a still from the show. This picture shows a lot more detail and the dudes on the horses all have masks on and they look really creepy. Still not sure what to make of it but it was cool to see the actual photo. Link [www.facebook.com]
Thanks.
What. In. The actual. FUCK..
Nightmare fuel.
(Great find, though).
Just watched episode 3 again and the last drawing by Marty’s daughter that he looks at is a man with a mask, stiches around the neck.
I’m sure it’s been mentioned before, but with all the talk about the nakey time drawings, people have kind of glossed over the spiral drawing on the Hart’s wall way back in episode 1 or 2. Looked like something one of the girls drew on a paper plate.
Why was there a 17 yr interval between Dora Lang’s body being staged in a very public way with antlers and all…and the woman in Lake Charles also being staged in a very public way with antlers and all?
A long time. And it begs the question: Was there one 17 yrs earlier in 1978?
This is an interesting angle – thanks
@Ray Peterson-Thanks, that is exactly what I’m asking. Dora Lang told her husband she “was going to be a “Nun” or some such”.
So, is there a sacrifice of a special woman each 17 years? I think so. 17 and 7 are prime numbers (can on be divided by themselves and 1). In numerology 7=”Perfection/Completion”. 1+7=8 which=”A New Beginning”. So we have a start (#1) a perfection/completion and a new beginning all in one sacrifice. In other words…a circle.
This ierd cult is using this type of calculation to arrive at a 17 yr cycle. Also Dora Lange’s body was found in Erath, which is very near Spanish Lake (hillbilly Bunny Ranch) and Abbeville where the flood/murder victims body was found. But the one in 2012 was found in Lake Charles, some 100 miles away.
Another question: Why change the area? Do they have a new Yellow King each 17 yrs….and how long has this been going on?
@Ray Peterson Interesting. When you put it like that, it opens up quite a different perspective.
@WhatWill? That “Made in Error” files were mostly missing children cases and not explicit murders. Further, I think cleveroberts isn’t focusing on whether or not there have been more murders. I think he’s asking whether all these murders occur 17 years apart. If so, then that would suggest some kind of ritual murdering (i.e. having to appease a god through a sacrifice).
Hello! ‘Made in error’ via Cohle trolling the crimes database.
Hey guys, what do you think about this? Charlie Halford, Ledoux, tweeted at me. Is he coming back? Is time actually a flat circle?!?
My wrist watch is a flat circle . . .
did someone already mention that when Rust went to see Tuttle, Tuttle’s building had this massive metal bird cage on top of the atrium, it looked like a big cage up on the roof.
lawn mower
People…People. Your missing the point. The Rabbit hole goes much deeper than what’s on the surface. Something that has stuck in my mind from the start is Dora came from the hillbilly bunny ranch right? The madam said they would have to check with the local sheriff first. I think that sheriff and all the surrounding law enforcement agencies are involved. Including the ill clergy of Tuttle.
I’ve been focusing on the title ‘True Detective’. It’s singular and not plural. I think it references true detective work. The writers and creators made an elaborate, sophisticated God damn brillent sub-plot which is this idea of a supernatural/occultist group running around but at its core the show is about true detective work and how it can make you go crazy when you dig deeper and deeper in the rabbit hole just like the play in the book ‘The King in Yellow’… just like Chole and Hart and just like us… the viewers… What if in the Nic Pizzalotto is trying to break some kind of fourth wall in a round-about way. What if he is the yellow king and we are trying to do some ‘True Detective’ work but we’re getting caught up in all the occult/supernatural digging deeper and deeper into this rabbit hole going stir crazy… Shit… I should really stop drinking so much coffee in the morning.
Also… I think that references to the King in yellow will continue in future seasons of True Detective. it might be one of a few things linking all the seasons together but just a theory.
@zhittybangbang you’re probably right. I was really hoping for the mythos of The Yellow King to play out in all the seasons.
Amen to the max.
Do you think there is anyway there could be a fight club thing going on here , where Marty and rust are actually the same person? Or I could of a had one to many of those funny cigarettes while watching the show ……
They had a double date. I don’t think that’s a plausible theory.
I had a moment during the show where I had that exact thought. I’m supposed to be working right now and can’t dwell on what scene it was that prompted it, but yeah….
You are either spot on, or your Lone Star 6 Pack goes to 11.
Yeah, she could have just left, but last time she did that he stalked her. She wanted out, and to be left alone. I don’t feel bad for Marty in this situation one bit–he absolutely deserved it. But I did feel bad for Rust because what she did was cruel to him.
I gotta say this is one of the first shows shot in the NOLA area where I’m consistently like “Oh, that’s [insert place].” Maybe because a lot of it’s in the River Parishes area.
I just like the fact its in LA and its not all up New Orleans and the French Quarter’s ass. There is so much more to LA than JUST New Orleans.
Absolutely.
Wait. I registered just to say this: NO ONE has mentioned the kiddie-porn-having deacon, Austin Farrar. little is known about this guy except what Theriot gives us- that he’s a pedophile and into occult Christian mysticism- but when Cohle brings him up with Tuttle, he asks “and then he had his…accident?” I interpreted this as Cohle flying by the seat of his pants and guessing that something happened to Farrar, perhaps to disfigure him, which Tuttle unwittingly confirms. So we might have our man with the scars here.
Following this thread, isn’t is possible that Ferrar IS the cult? Or that he at least started one after being ousted by the church, using many of his past contacts? Maybe Tuttle is a red herring.
I thought Ferrar was the guy Theroit went to about the pictures. Which means Farrar was killed for asking questions.
Yeah, good ole Deacon Farrar. When he got caught with the kiddie porn the big men behind the cult “accidented” him. Because a couple of those ‘Tuttle schools” were providing them with a steady stream of kiddies.
I hadn’t thought that he might still be alive. My take was that because the guy got caught out the rest of the GoodTime Kiddie-Porn ‘N Murder Krewe had him killed in a staged accident.
Is it possible that the meeting with Cohle and Hart at the end of the episode actually takes place in 2010 and not in 2012?
No, it is not.
Amen.
Not going to lie. I was disappointed that Cohle mowed her lawn. I was kind of thinking of all people in this show he would stop it before it got too out of hand. Next thing I knew he came.
Cohle is human after all. When Marty broke up with the gorgeous girl and she ratted him out, Cohle said “Can’t you tell crazy pussy when you see it”. No, none of us can.
I’ve never commented before but this show is so in my head I felt compelled to weigh in.
I’m not sure why everyone is confused by Cohle trying to reconnect with Marty in 2012. People seem to be writing off Marty as completely useless and borderline incompetent as a detective. I would tend to agree that was the case in 2002 but it wasn’t always that way. 2002 Hart has become complacent; he’s coasting. Maggie says “he never knew what he wanted” or something to that affect. That’s part of what starts the rift between he and Cohle. But go back and watch the first episodes. Cohle and Hart don’t get along but they work as a team. They drill Charlie Lange together (with Hart doing most of the work in “the box”). Hart gets the lead on the IC. Hart refuses to let Cohle take on Ledoux alone.
It all goes back to the moment in the car when Marty asks if Cohle ever considers himself a Bad Man. The answer is obvious to Cohle. In 2012, it’s clear Cohle has uncovered some form of pure evil. He doesn’t have the whole picture but he knows he’ll need help. He could go on a vigilante supercop killing spree but that doesn’t ring true to his moral code. The evil needs to be exposed. Needs to “get as many of those people out in the open as possible.”
So why does he need Hart? Well for one he knows Hart isn’t in on a cover up (due to his execution of Ledoux). Also, he knows no one will take the word of a burnout, “junkie” ex-cop. But mostly I think he just knows Marty is a Bad Man. One that will keep the other bad men from the door.
@Denim Dan and El Cunado
Yeah Dan, I probably soft peddled Marty too much. He’s not really a good cop but I still hold him to be a good person deep down.
El Cunado, I agree with you about the Hart family involvement not being a coincidence. Everything means something in this show.I can only think that Marty’s father-in-law is involved. I think Audrey saw some photos at his house that weekend before she did the doll rape scene and started drawing dirty pictures in school. Undercover Rust knew about old Granpa and set himself up with Marty.
@Hyrax-You see the belt buckle in his locker. The date on the buckle is 1982. Now take off both of your shoes, because you’ll need more than your fingers. 1982 to 2002 = 20 yrs.
Just funnin’ you. The buckle really does have 1982 on it though. So it had been 20 yrs…a long time.
@el cunado this was my first reaction when people started predicting this. But isn’t this created in the “pulp detective” vein? And don’t those stories trend towards the sensational and crescendo to a big finale? Viewed through that lens I think it’s a pretty cool twist.
@cleverobert is Hart a good cop who follows the rules but breaks them at home though? He went rogue to chase Tyrone at the rave. He went to town on those two kids who stat raped his daughter. He didn’t hesitate when Cohle wanted to go off the grid to locate Ledoux. He EXECUTED A GUY IN HANDCUFFS. These are two men who are guided by their own sense of morality. I think one of the takeaways is Marty is just as dark, or “bad”, as Cohle it just manifests itself in a different way because they’re different people.
Having Hart’s family wrapped up in a random sex / occult murder that he just happens to be investigating is too convenient for me.
@cleveroberts 1995 to 2002 would only be 7 years, if my fingers are right. So that awful belt buckle hasn’t quite stood the test of time you’re giving it credit for.
So it’s got you now hummm….sleepless nights ahead for you D Dan. Welcome to the club. If you have not read a lot of previous posts, please do. A lot of bright people out there.
Good points.One thing though. I think Marty is a good man (who does bad things) and Chole is a bad man (who does good things).Chole said as much. “We need bad men to keep the other bad men from the door.”An honest to god bad ass who doesn’t play by the rules because the bad men don’t.
Marty was a good detective who followed the rules at work (broke them at home). He was still wearing his “Americas Best Cowboy” belt buckle 20 yrs later in 2002.He’s not the man he used to be. He thinks it’s over for him, all behind him. In 2002 he’s not paying attention to the case or to his family and that’s why Chole ditches him.
Chole then “quits” because Marty has puked out and his investigation has hit the wall. He goes off on some other undercover job.
Then in 2010, he’s back and by 2012 he needs Marty. And he trusts him.
A few more things:
1. I think the video Cohle makes Hart watch is absolutely Hart’s daughter being abused by the occultists. I don’t understand why people think that’s not in Cohle’s character. This is the guy who strongly recommended that someone immediately kill themselves as if he were telling them to check out the new Tapas restaurant in town. Cohle is all about being honest about the harsh truths of life and not shielding his eyes from reality, no matter how ugly.
2. To that point (and I don’t mean to suggest this is proof but merely point out another example of the amazing writing/directing if it does turn out to be true), I was watching the inside the episode for “Seeing Things.” In it, Fukunaga talks about a sequence where they show Hart and Cohle’s morning routines as they approach the case. Cohle lays in his empty apartment, eyes wide open, staring at the ceiling, “contemplating the crucifixion”. Hart is asleep until his daughter climbs on top of him and pries open his eye. Could this be a reference to witnessing the horrific abuse of his daughter finally “opening his eyes”? While Cohle’s eyes have been open the whole time? I’m not saying it is but I am saying it’d be pretty fucking sweet if it were.
Sorry for long posts this show just gets my motor going. Love to hear if people disagree.
For some reason the one thing that’s been sticking in my mind, besides the picture of the Spaghetti Monster when it was first shown, is the comment made by the Minister played by Clarke Peters. He asked Cohle and Hart if any of this had something to do with the cats, then explained that on two separate occasions a cat was cut up, turned the insides out and then nailed to the door. Probably means nothing.
Yep, we’re getting ready to be slapped in the face with something new. This weeks assignment: Brush up on your Voodoo.
No this show is too deliberate for something that specific to go unnoticed. The preview for next week shows a black woman discussing death. I assume she’s a person who knows information about the “devil catchers” that this same minister had information on. Perhaps the thing with the cats will be visited as well.
didn’t have time to let it breathe
Having spent 8 years in New Orleans(Luling), I can say that this show actually gets the accent and its variations correct. I really appreciate that. Also, Ive eaten at that particular Fox and The Hound a few times.
Perhaps Rust went undercover into the cult during the missing years they keep saying he’s been here the whole time. Maybe that’s why his appearance changed.
And along those lines, just like when he went full blown undercover with the biker gang with all of the drugs and engaging in the robbery, he had some part in the killing of the girl tied to the bridge?
I agree with this. He was already into a full on obsession with the case in 2002, I doubt he would leave the state to dick around for a while and just pop back up in 2010.
Has this sight ever thought about a message board – the amount of these is god-damn-diculous
I would slip Maggie a “dirty martini”. Now I am going to ‘Confession’ to confess my impure thoughts.
Rust Cohle’s emmy is waiting.
Except that they’re gonna screw him by putting him in the “Miniseries” category. I’ll be okay with that if it means Kevin Spacey wins for “TV drama.” But considering Breaking Bad’s last season, I think Cranston is a shoe-in. Just make sure it’s not Jeff Daniels. That stupid show is terrible.
agreed
Marty’s beat down of his daughters fuck buddies was great. I like how the jailer casually opens the door and tells Marty he’s going to “make his rounds” and “be back in 20 minutes”.
McCon-a hay is a hard last name to spell.
Previews should be outlawed .
Agreed. This is the greatest TV series ever!
well most of the time they serve to swerve… The “Previously on” stuff sucks ass.
Unless sexual activity is suggested.
All Hail themarkoflight for he has solved the True Detective case! You ready? Sure? Ok, here goes: RUST CHOLE IS THE SAME DEMON KILLING CHARACTER THAT MATHEW MCCONAUGHEY PLAYED IN THE MOVIE ‘FRAILTY’ BOOM THERE IT IS. DAMN I’m an effin genius.
Frailty was a darn good movie.
TMOF: Calm down and take a cold shower.
A friend of mine just started watching Breaking Bad. He insists on calling Walt “Hal” and Jesse “Stevie”, because of Malcolm in the Middle and because “Jesse looks more like a Stevie”. His recaps of what Hal and Stevie do are pretty unintentionally hilarious.
I’d recommend the British film Kill List to TD fans, the plot sounds vastly different but there are a few comparable elements, and the atmosphere is really close.
Good shout. Hope it doesn’t have a similar ending though… :/
He liked putting away bad guys because he saw himself as a slightly less bad guy. Taking the badge away just takes away some of the morality. As Maggie said, Rust knows himself. He knows without the badge that he’s got no reason to be better. So, he goes into vigilantism and further down the spiral.
Oh, damn. I just watched the Episode 7 preview and, no doubt, whatever Cohle shows Hart on the TV involves his daughter. Hart’s reaction says it all.
@Beerad I’ve seen a lot of people say this and I don’t really understand. How is Marty’s reaction not authentic? He screams in agony before shutting it off and lunging himself on the table. I know we’ve seen Marty rage in the face of bad news and tragedy in other instances but this is on another scale. I certainly hope I never have to actually experience something like that in real life but I have to imagine that my immediate reaction would be to weep uncontrollably and break down. Initially at least. My guess is once he has accepted it what has happened he’ll be in blood for blood.
And in regards to people saying Cohle just wouldn’t do that to Marty, I think it’s the complete opposite. Cohle is a realist and sees the world for what it is, warts and all. He spares no one of this vision no matter how uncomfortable he makes it. We’ve seen him do it time and time again, especially to Marty. Cohle will get no joy in it and warn him it won’t be easy, but he knows Hart has to see what they’ve done.
Damn nice work, Marshal. Missed that.
Hey Raylan (I love Justified and any Elmore Leonard story) and Cajun Boy (My first job long, long ago was as a traveling auditor for a firm out of BR. I love the people in Cajun Country and know all those towns. In Napoleon ville I’d be “clever-ro-bears”.
Raylan, I think Audrey saw pictures at her grandpa’s house that weekend. Right after that she posed the doll rape scene and drew dirty pictures at school. Grandpa was one of the cultists. He may have abused Maggie when she was a child.
Cajun Boy, I’m afraid Marty’s little anal-attentive girlfriend in 2002 may be wearing antlers in Lake Charles in 2012.
I can get behind the theory that Audrey is involved in some way, but there is no chance that video Rust shows Marty is of Audrey. His reaction would be much worse. That looks like a regular reaction to seeing what we assume is some sort of child abuse.
@Cajun Boy @Otto Man check out these pics. [i.imgur.com] This is one of Audrey’s drawings. [i.imgur.com] That one is a still from the preview of next week’s episode. The man in Audrey’s drawing is wearing a mask very similar to the one in the still. I would definitely wager it’s Audrey in the video. Cohle needs to ensure that Marty is completely on board with the investigation and it will take something drastic to do it.
Yeah, I’m with CB.
It’s not his daughter. Cohle wouldn’t let him watch such a thing. That’d be just plain fucked up. My guess is that it’s a snuff film involving one of the kids whose disappearances they already investigated: Dora Lange, Marie Fontenot or Terry Guidry’s boy.
as does the foreground shot of Cohle inhaling. So cold.
When all is said and done all I know is I will watch anything written by Nic Pizzolatto or directed by Cary Fukunaga.
Are you fucking serious? Well now I’m definitely not watching it, but for entirely different reasons. Christ I already quit TWD in part because of his shitty “acting”; no way I’m going to watch him ruin one of the most frightening stories I’ve ever read on top of that.
Seriously, to one and all here, the short story is called “Gramma” and it’s in a collection of King stories called ‘Skeleton Crew.’ Go ahead and read it. During the day. With company. Or at least a gun.
@Horatio Cornblower well it’s lead is Carl from TWD so how scary can it be?
@ Duchess There is no fucking way I will watch that movie. I can barely read the story. And yes I am over 40.
@Mookie Blaylock @Horatio Cornblower
[www.imdb.com]
Look at whats supposed to come out this year…
GREAT call on “Grandma.” I’d forgotten about that story. Creepy as hell and with a very good ending.
We gonna talk King? Let’s see that It thread on Filmdrunk. I read “It” in 7th grade, and my balls crawled even further up my stomach. Until the end. SK is notorious for having these incredible build ups then just Peter out; it’s like he wrote himself into a corner and couldn’t get out so many times. I think has has consistently been underrated in the way he captures the character banter, and he comes up with some ripping stories just to not quite finish. I thought his work with Straub helped him with this. And, on par, his short stories are better than his novels. The Bachmann books (still don’t know why “The Long Walk” hasn’t been made into film) were great. “Grandma” was scary as shit. “Shawshank” and “The Body” were great, neither horro and even better movies. “It,” with the ending it deserves, could be fantastic.
Stephen King endings I will defend: Carrie, Salem’s Lot, The Shining, The Long Walk, Christine, Pet Sematary, Thinner…basically much of his older stuff.
I don’t mean to sound that vicious; King has extraordinary talent but really could use an editor. One of his greatest works, IMO, is a fairly long short story in the “Nightmares and Dreamscapes” collection. It’s called “Head Down” and is about his son’s Little League team. Just amazing writing; I reread it every year.
I loved The Stand. The ending was OK I thought. My biggest disappointment with King is The Dark Tower series. The first three were some of the best books I’d read. Then the 4th book I could sort of see we were heading to weirdosville and by the time he’d written himself in as a major recurring character I was reading as fast as I could just to finish the series and never, ever have to read it again. And that ending sucked ass.
I later sold all 7 books to someone for $5 and I’m convinced I ripped them off.
@Horatio – The Stand is a great book with a two chapter limp ending.
@Horatio Cornblower That is quite possibly the best description of Stephen King’s writing (his best movies/stories were all his short stories the longer the story the worse the ending).
‘It” legit scared the shit out of me when I first read it. I stayed up until 4 am the last night to finish it because I didn’t want a third straight night of psycho clown dreams. Then, as Mookie says, space spider comes in and fucks it all up.
Stephen King could write a damn good book but other than ‘Shawshank Redemption’ he could never finish it. At least to my satisfaction. I’m pretty sure his millions of dollars provide him some consolation.
And no spider. Jesus H. Christ on a handcart, this guy gets it.
[www.joblo.com]
@Mookie Blaylock
[screenrant.com]
It looks like it will be 2 movies
What! Mind blown. “It” is King’s hands-down scariest book; first 900 pages legitimately terrifying. SPOILER/ stupid space spider ruins the ending. With that said, Cary could fucking kill that adaptation. HBO needs to contract him for a miniseries version of it like RIGHT FUCKING NOW, and give him a real budget to work with.
Which BTW Fukunaga is directing a redo of Stephen King’s “IT”.
The most important question is did Marty tap that ass!?
Holy Shit! One would have to be insane not to tap that ass!
I’m no moron, if I were Marty I would have hit that. And I would have invited my wife to join me. She seems to know a good ass when she sees one and maybe if Marty weren’t so damn selfish he wouldn’t get in so much trouble.
I may watch too much porn.
The next scene is Marty looking like shit in the room with the major and Rust when he talks about having the “flu” and seems to be in the same clothes as the scene before.
Marty is a man; flesh and blood. And as a man, once he received that call, he bent the laws of physics and warped the space-time continuum so as to be in Beth’s apartment before he hung up his phone.