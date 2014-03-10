'True Detective' Discussion: 'The Light's Winning'

Last night I was talked into watching the True Detective season one finale at a home that was not my own. I was leery about doing such a thing. Deep down, I really just wanted to watch the finale sitting alone in the dark and sipping booze from the Big Hug Mug that someone had recently given me. This one…
With that out of the way, let’s get right to it, shall we? Here are a few notes I made during last night’s True Detective about characters, scenes, etc. I found interesting for one reason or another.
– I have to say that I went into last night’s finale completely at peace with whatever happened. That feeling of inner peace was reinforced when I read Dan Harmon’s thoughts going into the final episode of season one. In case you missed it, here’s the gist of what Harmon said…
I don’t care if they just walk into a warehouse and it’s a birthday party that the chief was throwing them. Like there were never any murders and this was all part of the surprise. […] There’s no way for the finale to do me wrong because what’s for sale with that show isn’t the pay-off, it’s smelling the roses along the way.
Yes, exactly. For the past two months I have been absolutely riveted by this show. It has consumed my thoughts when my mind has had idle time. I’ve dreamt extensively about it. It has interrupted my normal sleep patterns. Because of these things, True Detective has been a show that has affected my life and, no matter what the outcome of the final episode, I am grateful and appreciative for it.
With all of that said, after watching the finale last night I didn’t know how to feel, but I leaned toward feeling a bit disappointed in it. I sat down and tried to write some things about it but just came up empty. So I decided to go to bed and sleep on it to let it all marinate with me a bit further. The result: I still feel a bit disappointed. A number of things just don’t make sense to me.
– Here are my two biggest issues with the finale…
1) I don’t see how a house in Erath being painted green led Cohle and Hart to Errol Childress. I’ve thought about this a lot and it’s just too much of a stretch for me. The dots seem impossible to connect. Even the most basic aspect of this — that a man who paints something is sure to get that paint all over his ears — is extremely far-fetched. I’ve painted many things in my life and never have I managed to cover my ears in paint in the process. Granted, I’ve managed to get paint in a lot of unintended places when painting, but never have my ears become so slathered in paint that a child would take me for some sort of monster with ears the color of whatever paint I used that day. “Maybe [the killer] painted that [freshly painted green] house,” Marty suggested. No. Just no. It’s too much of a stretch, especially for a complex show that has been presented to us so perfectly meticulous up to this point. It felt like something forced straight out of a network cop show. I understand that writer/creator Nic Pizzolatto had to get from point A to point B quickly in this final hour (insert your own “he painted himself into a corner” puns here), but it would have made much more sense to me for something leading Hart and Cohle to Errol Childress to come out of the interrogation of the sheriff on the boat, an interrogation that, in the end, proved to be utterly fruitless and a complete waste of time. (“Chain of command!”)
2) Cohle seeming to find God at the end. I don’t buy it. I don’t see such a hardened athiest/nihilist just up and finding religion like that. Sure, he’d just been through some sh*t, but Cohle has spent his whole life getting kicked in the gut repeatedly by life, only to have his beliefs reinforced along the way. Further, while the moment outside the hospital between Marty and Rust did have some touching aspects to, it felt a bit, well, cheesy to me. Like, a little rom-com/buddy comedy cheesy.
– Another minor issue I had last night: how did Marty alert the police so the cavalry would come calling and save the two of them? I thought the phone in the house he found was dead?
– What I liked about the episode: the chase for Errol Childress through “Carcosa” was genuinely terrifying in a pants-sh*tting sort of way. I found myself at various points talking to the TV, usually going “No, no, no, NOOOOOO DON’T GO IN THERE GET OUT OF THERE!”
– The job the set designers did throughout the series was incredible, but the job they did constructing “Carcosa” and Errol Childress’ demented hoarder paradise was above and beyond.
– A couple of years ago I had a friend who had a cat she could no longer keep because she started dating a guy she really liked who was unfortunately allergic to cats. So I took her cat in until we found it a good home. After a few weeks of screening people who responded to ads on Craigslist, a man adopted the cat. That man was J.D. Evermore, the actor who played Bobby Lutz, the cop who gave Hart access to unsolved case files in exchange for a bottle of scotch in last week’s episode.
You may have also seen him on Rectify, The Walking Dead and/or Treme, among other things. He’s been in a lot of stuff, often portraying southern cops.
– The teacher on the playground at the school who offered to get Errol lunch was none other than Veronica Hunsinger-Loe, who we featured last week for the Cohle/Dora Lange Mardi Gras costume she and her boyfriend Nat dreamed up.
– I’d love to know where that abandoned Civil War fort is that was turned into Carcosa. I’m kinda shocked that I don’t. (UPDATE: As pointed out by a few commenters, it was filmed at Fort Macomb, a 19th century fortress just inside the New Orleans city limits.)
– Last night’s episode has killed referring to sex as “making flowers” for me. I can never do that again without feeling like inbred mass murderer.
– In need of some True Detective art to fill the sudden void in your life? I kind of like this set, especially with it only being on $25. Olly Moss, whose work we’ve featured previously around here, is the artist. Also, BEER CAN MEN!
– Here’s Pizzolatto discussing the finale in a video HBO posted to YouTube last night…
– And here’s an interview he did with Alan Sepinwall this morning, along with a tweet he posted today…
– Final thought: to reiterate, if I were to rank the eight episodes from the first season of True Detective from best to worst, episode eight would most certainly place last. But the show captivated me in ways that few ever have, and for that it stands as one of my all-time favorite seasons of television, right there with the third seasons of Breaking Bad and The Wire. The destination may have disappointed me a bit, but the journey was one hell of a ride. I’m going to miss the hell out of Hart and Cohle. Thanks for the memories, boys.
ok i think martys daugher wasnt molested but she knew someone who was and had the stuff descibed to her which is still plewnty to fuck you up…..the mind is avery fragile thingf.
I never saw her doing things that are that weird.
OMG a child crudely drew pictures of naked people!? Call the national guard!! I thought marty handled that situation fine. maybe could have talked about it to say its inappropriate to draw things like that, especially at the behest of friends. but to say that suggests she was raped is insane. maybe her friends actually told her to do it, and what to draw. maybe she saw one of marty or her grandpas playboys when exploring the house. maybe it was on tv or in a magazine. people jumping straight to child abuse are the weird ones imo.
as for the 3 way, so what to that as well. has nobody heard of sexual experimentation. was everyone here a virgin until married and only done missionary since? so 16 may be a bit young, but hell the age of consent in the MAJORITY of US states is 16, and im honestly shocked LA isnt one (hint, its 17). marty just wants to control all the woman in his life. it was clearly shown the entire series. that doesnt mean she was raped by him, the grandpa, some one in the “yellow king gang” etc. it just means shes “acting out” or exploring herself outwardly and sexually. she has a repressive and inattentive father (controlling, yet barely ever home or paying attention to them when there) and chooses to rebel by wearing black clothes and makeup and attempting to get double teamed. jesus, first case of that in america.
sorry all you sickos who wanted to see that she was raped to fulfill your theories and fantasies were denied that. youd think the other dozen or so raped and murdered woman on the show would have sated your appetite.
We’re a creative studio designing t-shirts and stuff for movies and series fans. We’ve been following True Detective from Spain and we’re keen to watch this last episode. We agree there were some disappointing parts mainly because of the high expectations we had about discovering who was the Yellow King, finding Rust Cohle guilty, or getting into a “Twin Peaks 2” paranormal final, but in the end, we confirmed what we thought True Detective is all about: the transformation of the human being, the mirror of Good and Evil.
This is our tribute to True Detective, Rust Cohle, Nik Pizzolatto and Cary Joji Fukunaga for the best 8 episodes we’ve enjoyed in a long long time. We call it, The Roots of the Evil: [www.suxinsu.com]
Hope you like it ;)
No idea if this has been covered yet, but neither one of these guys were cops at the time of the finale. Seemingly, they just showed up in front of the guy with scars, took their guns out, and started chasing him. He was running for his life and defended himself when he got cornered.
Just sayin’.
ya unfortunately that doesnt clear his previous actions, if youre trying to imply he’s now innocent
I them to link it as the places where the killer worked, like needed ear protection and eye so he wore them all the time
I always thought the green ears were going to be caused by weed eating that shit can get green all over you.
Exactly.
Couple of counter points from me, although I appreciate your take on the episode. I silently loved it, for what it was:
– I didn’t take the green painted house as the “here’s a green painted house, the killer musta dun it!”, but rather as a couple of symbols that triggered a new idea that eventually led them to the killer. Correct me if I’m wrong, but Marty saw green ears, remembered the two pictures of the houses, which led them to the maintenance company, work along the coast and with schools, and eventually Errol. I guess it’s far fetched compared to the rest of the clues followed in the show, but I actually appreciated Marty coming back to an overlooked fact, leading them to their killer, and getting one up on the detective work with Rust.
– As others stated, I don’t think Rust necessarily found God, but he did experience something that shit all over him in a way nothing else has in his life. And I think that can have a profound affect on people, same way seeing his family in a hospital after a near-death fight made Marty realize how he’s lost everything he always wanted, finally. And really, just how much of Rust’s philosophy do we get and/or understand from 2012? In his interviews he sounds crazy, with his time as a flat circle talk, but he actually seems much more nihilist and suicidal in 1995 than he did in 2012. After all, in 1995 the death of his daughter is still pretty close back in 1995. People come to understandings about certain things in their life after time passes.
– There is something to be said too about Rust experiencing hope at the end of all of this. Most theories had him being the killer in the end, or dying from suicide or a self sacrificing act, and I think from a storytelling perspective, that’s too easy an out. And much too expected in this day of TV storytelling where we’re all rooting for the bad guys, ala Draper, Walter, et al. Having a dark guy (throughout most of the show) end on a happy note, shit, that makes me feel good, man.
– I’m also not sure how to take the “universe” shot Rust saw before Errol attacked him. For a show that has hinted at the supernatural but never went that far, I feel like it may have been ALMOST one step too far. I kind of liked it, but also admit it kind of took me out of the reality of the situation a little. Whatever that may have been.
– Those dudes got serious wounds. I don’t know how Rust didn’t die, really.
– The Christ-like allegories hold up for Rust all the way through, too, ending with the injury to his abdomen in his sacrifice for others.
– I love that there was more to the case that wasn’t covered. People have been complaining that they wanted to know more about the cult, get more info on the Tuttles, etc. I like that we don’t get the details. Let us wonder about it, and keep the story on the two guys.
Didn’t Pizzolatto say he had the final scene worked out in his head to start, and worked backwards in writing the story? I’ll wonder if that final scene was actually the entire parking lot scene, or JUST Marty helping Rust walk away, and him dropping the “the light’s winning” line.
My thoughts exactly… he should have left the knife in the wound. Never disturb a penetrating stab wound! The weak “pat pat” Marty gave to the wound would not have stopped any bleeding after he yanked it out either. I’m thinking the green monster had some extra strength that comes from years of inbreeding (retard strength) that can’t be stopped by a normal pain threshold.
rust had a bad wound, but being stabbed in the gut is no where the same as being shot. granted he shouldnt have taken the knife out, he might not have bled out with marty applying pressure assuming cops/paramedics found them in carcosa pretty quick. im more surprised hart survived as it looked like he took an axe straight to the chest. i would have thought that would have taken out a major artery or two, much less make him go into shock, but oh well. the least believable part of that whole scene was the green monster taking a clip with no visible reaction (or blood). i dont care how bat shit crazy you are, unless youre on a massive dose of pcp you are going down, and going down hard, long before a head shot
Rust has had hallucinations throughout the entire season bc of all of his past drug use and experiences. I believe the supernatural “universe” shot you are referring to was meant to be one of his visions/hallucinations
It takes a lot of faith to be a total rationalist and atheist and Rust experienced something that shook his faith in the rational. It doesn’t mean he found God. It may mean that he just experienced the power of something bigger than his brain could comprehend.
@Phrasing: Well said and thanks for understanding what I was trying to say.
I don’t think you have as strong a grasp of Rust as you believe you do. He isn’t a logical robot; he’s a broken man. While he likely was always a bit as we saw him throughout the series, his pessimism is the result of his daughter’s death. That is, a large life event changed his overall outlook. It’s also a known and recognized phenomena of losing a child, yet that knowledge doesn’t render Rust immune.
Know what else is at complete odds of the rational paragon you’ve created in Rust? Hallucinating. How is a man who can’t trust his senses to know, REALLY know, what is an is not real? And how about that whole suicide thing: something largely considered to be the ultimate irrational act.
I don’t think Rust doesn’t know about the science. Of all people, Rust KNOWS. The point is that there are miles of difference between “knowledge” and experience, and Rust, for whatever reason, experiences love again by the end of the series; likely for the first time since losing his daughter. I think a rediscovery like that excuses some seemingly uncharacteristic lightness.
Rust is a far more complex character than you’re allowing him to be when you claim that a final moment of optimism renders him false.
Rill, maybe you need to watch that shit again. He hedges his experience pretty fucking hard, which is meant to demonstrate that he has taken his time to rationalize it all, but, in some small way, cannot. It doesn’t mean he’s found God, or even experienced something outside the rational, only that he’s experienced something new. Something truly new. There is humility in that, and humility shakes hard rationalism and hard faith alike.
I wouldn’t discredit Rust’s experience because he didn’t explicitly say, “I know I hallucinate, and I know I lost a lot of blood, but…” That approach is assumed by what has already been established about the character.
You are mistaken.
Pointless nerdy aside: How did Rust’s bar owner buddy fire off so many successive warning shots using a bolt action rifle?
There are certain things I choose to overlook. The rapid fire from the bolt action was one of them.
@garcicr. I don’t remember there being any indication that the bar owner was ever in the military. The only things we know about him are that he employs Rust, and that his son was likely a victim of the cultists.
Also, that was possibly the most oblivious Call of Duty fanboy answer anyone could have given. You should be ashamed of yourself.
Ask any military person who has made marksman how many shots can the pull off with a bolt action.
His name if you check the credits is Lee Harvey Oswald.
Cohle didn’t find God, he found hope.
Agreed
Give @Large his do for his find…
Cohle either fond god, or a Alan Moore comic…. [widget.uproxx.com]
“Cohle seeming to find God at the end. I don’t buy it. I don’t see such a hardened athiest/nihilist just up and finding religion like that. Sure, he’d just been through some sh*t, but Cohle has spent his whole life getting kicked in the gut repeatedly by life, only to have his beliefs reinforced along the way.”
It’s sad to see someone demand that art be twisted to serve their own political beliefs, all because they just hate something that much. Quite aside from the horseshit about dyed-in-the-wool atheists never ever changing their mind (or just the opposite) – something even the most shut-in of people has run across in their own lives – there’s the bizarre insistence that one of the key components of drama – conflict – be jettisoned so that Cajun doesn’t have to see something that vaguely hints of religion.
I mean, for fuck’s sake, this is how drama works. If you have a character defined by a particular thing, something in the story is going to fuck with it. If you take great pains at the beginning of your story to point out what a devoted family man the protagonist is, then you can safely assume that the family is going to be in an accident, or he’s going to find out his wife is cheating, or something to break up the family. If he’s some type of loyal government agent, it’s a safe bet he’s going to uncover something that shakes his faith in his superiors, like a conspiracy, or fraud, things of that nature. And if you introduce a character who’s convinced he’s got the world all figured out, then that belief is going to get turned upside-down.
Being in a near death experience before, and then being in a near death experience where you allege to feel the one thing that has been missing in your life since an experience that totally fucked you up, are kind of two different things.
@RillBomanowski: That’s my take on the matter as well. It just doesn’t fit the character at all, and it’s too sudden a change to be a logical change of character.
As for taking issue with Marty connecting the dots with the painted house. I agree to some extent. On the other hand we all have picked apart every frame of this show looking for clues ourselves, like little mini-detectives. But we only had what the show gave us. These characters had so much more to go over and study over 17 years–Marty even mentions in the first episode that one detail, that can blow the case right open. It makes sense that these two would know all of this stuff, and that Marty could make that connection. He’s seen the photos before, dozens of times probably, and its the green from the sketch of the Spaghetti Monster that connects the dots in his head. I dont think anyone here would disagree with me that if the show had spent some time showing the two photos of that house, someone would have said hey, its been repainted and knowing that Errol Childress paints, connect the same dots Marty did..
But having said all that I do partially agree it was a stretch.
I should have just linked to this: [www.youtube.com]
Skip to 3:50 for Nic talking about the final scene.
If you watch the making of episode 8 video on HBO’s youtube channel you can listen to Nic Piz explain the point of Rust’s final speech. He did not find religion. But he did find a way to take the beliefs he had and find a way to be less pessimistic. This ordeal changed him to an optimist and he explains that in a very clear, rational, non-spiritual way. Through physics. The universe was once dark, now there is more light. For him he can’t become religious, so this is the closest way he has to explain how he now feels. “The light’s winning.” Just watch the video, the writer explains it much better than I do.
Hang on, your issue is that he showed the slightest bit of optimism and/or acted irrationally? Can you really not allow for the fact that closing out a case (even if they didn’t get everyone involved), leaving a hospital, being comforted by the closest thing to a friend he has, and a return to normalcy in countering everything that friend says couldn’t result in that small glimpse of optimism that Rust demonstrated in that closing scene?
I’d also challenge the idea that Rust strictly acts “rationally,” but alright (alright, alright).
He just had his mind fucked, almost died, had a vision of his father and daughter while in a coma (where he admits that he wanted to die right then and there), comes out of the coma as the same ol’ grump (if not more depressed), then smokes a butt, tells Hart the dream, and all of a sudden is all “oh, everything’s not so bad”! That’s not rational in the slightest.
@Antbaby Machete Squad Leader : You don’t buy it because you are choosing not to buy it. Rust finding a way to exist and actually function in society isn’t a total sudden change of character. It worked for the story and it was explained in a rational manner.
I still don’t buy this sudden change of character for Cohle. It also completely disregards the theme of “time is a flat circle”, unless of course, Cohle immediately becomes a pessimist again, in which case, what was the point of his epiphany?
this show could’ve ended with marty yelling for the cops that they were in the hole in the ground and it would’ve been perfect.
also, i think you’re looking at the green ears thing as too much, like, it wasn’t a part of the character, it wasn’t a necessity, it was a crack in the armor of the case. the one point where somebody dropped the ball.
TD enthralled me from the first episode to the last. I loved joining all the junior detectives discussing the series on the interwebs including on this site which has a lot of bright, pretty funny wise cracking regulars. I was so emotionally invested in Rusts’s character, personally as an atheist who has struggled to resolve grief, that I had an asthma attack at the end of the finale. I cried my eyes out because the happy ending touched me so much. I had the same complaints as many other viewers about dropped clues not being accounted for in the finale but it didn’t diminish my utter capture by the suspense. Let’s look at this as our initiation into Nic P’s writing style. When the next season of TD starts we’ll be all the wiser about what to pay attention to and what to ignore and we can help people new to the series. It’s been fun hanging out with you guys, reading you, see you next year.
TD is one of the most artistic shows I’ve ever watched and it’s chock full of literary devices (NP’s literary roots shine through). Not every loose end is tied up because they weren’t loose ends to begin with- they were storytelling techniques NP used to draw attention to a specific point he was making.
This is a show that, like a great novel, will have to be enjoyed all the way through a few times in order to catch all the themes, motifs, and symbolism and let them soak in. You don’t read a Faulkner novel for the plot and the same goes for TD- it’s secondary to the larger implications of the story.
I thought the finale was great not because it had a satisfying end to the mystery. I thought it was great because it gives us the final piece to understanding what the story is *really* all about.
I made a comment concerning the IRS tax return providing the needed address to Hart and Cohle. I would like to note that I agree with those who find that the two green ears came from painting the house to be a pretty far-fetched explanation. I thoroughly enjoyed all eight, episodes of the series and look forward with great anticipation to the next series.
You know why the finale isn’t going to change, no matter how long we sit here bitching about how our wild-ass conspiracy questions weren’t answered? Because it only went down the one way.
I have to watch it again but a few things… I thought the child saw the painter daily as he painted the house so the green ears weren’t literal… Just an ugly face and green were the things she remembered. Marty put a gun to the hags head and she caved on where the phone was… Lastly, rust finally mourned his daughter… He realized he was on earth to fight the good fight… Which is why the killer called him “priest”
The house painted green was the important missing clue which lead them to the so called green eared spaghetti monster, the “yellow king”. Hart and Cohle, found the painting company name and address by checking the IRS tax return for the man who owned the house at the time it was painted. They couldn’t have done that if the green ears had been from green ear protectors or from leaves in the woods, so the green house was the missing clue they needed. The tax return angle bothered me because I thought that house painting was routine maintenance and not allowable as a tax deduction. That, however, wouldn’t have prevented the house owner from claiming it on his tax return. They were pretty certain that the house painter was their man based on the elderly lady’s description, but without the tax return it would have been much more of a problem to find him.
Maybe not the right place for this but…..Cohle and Hart or McNulty and Bunk, who ya got?
I would argue that Cohle and Hart were better detectives overall, but Bunk and McNulty are much more entertaining to watch work.
Late to the party but just chiming in to say I loved the ending. Nerds just love conspiracy theories because they want to feel smarter than everyone else who doesn’t see “the truth.”
One of the greatest TV shows since The Prisoner with Patrick McGoohan. My only gripe was with Audrey and how that story line never quite panned out. What happened to her as a child? Or was it all in Marty’s mind?
Marty didn’t pay enough attention to his wife or kids. The wife was miserable. Audrey acted out to get attention, esp from men. The youngest went the other direction and tried to be the “good girl.”
This happens in real life all the time.
It’s all in your head.
A lot of people thought Audrey was molested. Maybe, but I saw it more as, she was a ho because she picked it up from her womanizing father.
She drew pictures of dicks because her friends dared her to. And the dolls? Could be the same reason, some kids at school affected her.
Rust talks about how he embraced death, came back unwillingly, “shouldn’t be here,” and doesn’t need to take anything with him as he leaves the hospital – most people think he’s riding off into the sunset on another adventure. He’s only got one adventure left, people.
may have been said already, but the house and the way they acted brought me right back to the X-Files episode of “Home”
Oooooooooooh. Yup. That episode was the tits. Strong.
Holy shit, so much angst in these comments.
I thought the ending was terrific and did everything it needed. If you’re looking for intricate conspiracy theories that spin out to cover the entire fucking universe, go watch the entirety of Lost and eat a dick.
I think it is possible that somebody who could create the devil twig sculptures could also use some green paint from a job, that happened to be the same year as the murder, to create some kind of headdress sculpture that has painted green ears on it. Lets face it, Marty and Rust were desperately grasping to find something to connect the dots. And it was such a weird green too, it kind of stands out to me, and apparently to them as well. It could happen.
While this finale wasn’t perfect, it was a still a great conclusion that did justice to the series and characters as a whole. If you didn’t get the Breaking Bad sweats during that Carcosa scene, you’re a robot and shouldn’t be watching TV anyway.
Something I don’t understand that I keep reading a lot is the complaint that the conclusion Mary comes to with the paint job on the house is a bit of a stretch. I don’t agree with this. Just because we as viewers may not have made that connection, causing it to seem out of the realm of possiblity for us, doesn’t mean it was for Rust or Mary. The previous 7 episodes continually showed us that these dudes are bad ass detectives. It’s pretty pompous to think that just because you couldn’t make that jump that these bad asses couldn’t. Rust and Mary are way smarter than you. Plus, Pizzalotto told us is was going to end like this in the first episode when Rust says it’s often catching that minute detail that breaks a case. Dude rules. The bar is set pretty high, but personally, I can’t wait for season 2.
Like a lot of people, I didn’t take it as finding religion or God, but more being open to the possibility of something. A personal example: I consider myself somewhere in the middle of agnostic & atheist. My wife and I went to Italy for our honeymoon and while in Rome, also made the trip to Vatican City. She was raised Catholic and the Sistine Chapel, Hall of Maps, etc were a big reason for wanting to go. I was just along for the ride. Looking at the massive scale and beauty of everything made me get it, though. I didn’t convert to Catholicism or become religious, but I understood why people believe in something larger than themselves. I think that’s what happened to Cohle last night.
Also, in regards to the green ears, if you’re asking a child to describe someone chasing her through the woods, do we not allow for some interpretation? What if he had some paint on his ear (from scratching or whatever) and she fixated on that? Or that she could vividly remember “green ear” and projected that as green ears?
WTF was on the floor around the bathtub before Marty got to Stinky McFlowersister? Was that body parts? Abortions? Shitty diapers? All 3? I was too grossed out to rewind and pause.
Did you see the body’s on the big twigs as Rust goes in Carcosa deeper .. They had same cloth around them , looks like someone was unwrapped if u ask me …. I’m still open to the posibility there is much more than explained .. And I have no problem with that!
I was guessing abortions and/or periods.
I felt let down a little with the ultimate resolution of the show… I kept thinking back and reminding myself of what Pizzolatto said a few weeks ago, that this is show was more about the journey of and relationship between Marty and Rust than it was about any sort of crazy ending. That made the last scene outside the hospital a little more palatable to me, since I knew we were seeing the end of the intended story of this series.
That said, I think the imagery and overall buildup to this episode necessitated something bigger than what we got. There are just too many things that went unexplained that NEEDED to be explained. I’m not talking about the stuff that may or may not have meant something, like the beer can men or Marty’s daughter’s issues… I’m talking about the very premise that a powerful family had the motivation to go through all this trouble to keep a single, unwanted bastard kid and his crimes swept under a rug. Obviously that’s not the case… that video tape shows that. But for Rust and Marty to stop their hunt here would be even WORSE than stopping their hunt in 95… They got one guy and KNOW there’s more to it. How is shooting a lawn mowing brute in the head any sort of resolution for either of them, let alone us as viewers?
I guess I just don’t feel they left us in a very satisfying place. There were ways to tie this up with a focus on Marty and Rust while still giving some sort of satisfactory resolution on the conspiracy. They failed to do that. That won’t be ultimately what I take away from the show since it was so compelling, but it’s a shame they didn’t wrap it up in a fitting way.
I personally don’t see the issue here. Marty still has the PI firm and can serve as a consultant down the road if anyone needs him. Obviously plenty of people will be looking into this case now. It’s going to be huge national news and Rust and Marty should really be able to walk away from it at this point.
I agree with SW. Is there not further Childress involvement?
I hear what you’re saying. I had a bunch of wild theories, but I had absolutely no expectation of them paying off. What I did expect was something more than shooting Ledoux Part 2.
I’m going to say Marty ended at the right answer through the wrong method…even though…it still worked. The green ears make more sense from either 1) ear protection from the lawnmower or 2) mowed grass sticking to the ears.
Either way, I have 0 complaints about the last episode, except maybe the creepy fingerbang.
Towards the Green Ears bit, we are going on a description from a child who also said “Spaghetti Monster” so I don’t think its too much to accept that a small, yet visible, amount of paint got on Errol and a childs description was blown out of proportion due to how a child can see things, especially one who is being chased and is terrified. Also, the paint getting on his ears is explainable as well if we take how Errol acted at the school, while painting mind you, as the young boy and girl caught his attention and got lost in his own twisted fkn mind. If he was painting something above his head, then maybe he saw the girl (cant remember her name) and went into his own world and so some paint dripped on him. Again, not a lot but enough to be seen.
And I never took it that Rust found God at all. If anything he saw what a man of science would possibly see as all creation in the galaxy/black hole vision. He simply said that he felt warmth in the afterlife, which he never thought possible. I don’t believe in a “God” but I like to believe in an afterlife. I just don’t think that it was written down in a book. So, I feel someone can believe in an afterlife without then believing in a God type being. I think its a beautiful ending to Rust actually because he may actually enjoy his remaining years a tad more knowing that at the end his daughter and father are there in some capacity. Pretty much Tommy Lee Jones at the end of No Country For Old Men. Life may be full of awful fuckin tragedy but at the end he will find his father lighting the way for him.
This wasn’t about the murders, not really. It wasn’t even really about the characters. It was simply about building and sustaining an atmosphere of palpable menace in an environment that was at once familiar and alien, and in this it succeeded admirably.
I’ve said it before, but: This is what an American version of The Wicker Man should have been like.
Painters paint ears to prevent sunburn, thus explaining why ears green
Rereading some if these posts, I get this nagging feeling that the people compiling long lists of what went wrong in the finale share a significant cross section with the people who would have been complaining about the predictable and trite ending had they actually predicted it. This isn’t directed at Cajun Boy, by the way, who I wholeheartedly believe was disappointed by his viewing experience as much as by anything.
Listen, noticing a bunch of details in a show that is well crafted (or becoming infatuated with those that others have noticed and pointed out to you) is not indicative of being an omniscient demigod, it’s indicative of watching a television show that holds your attention. If you find yourself honestly resentful of people for not sharing your distaste for a show that, up until it wasn’t, you thought was of exceedingly high calibre (high enough to set your high expectations), then perhaps consider that the primary difference between you and those viewers is not that they failed to notice all the details that made the show so good to begin with, but that they simply placed different value upon the relative importance of those details. Consider that every detail, by definition, cannot be the most important detail, and truly ask yourself which details the story chose to emphasize.
+1
+1
Best comment I’ve read on Uproxx in a long time.
well said
I don’t think Rust found god at the end. I think he had a break through from his vision, coupled with almost dying and finally forgave himself for his daughter’s death. I have to rewatch it though because I still don’t know how the cops managed to come. Did he send out info to the cops as well as the news outlets?
This is the first story I’ve watched in a while where the relationship and the evolution of the main characters was more important to me than the actual murder that needed to be solved. Excellent writing and acting. I feel bad for whoever stars in this next year. They got some work to do.
The very last thing he says to Marty was the first thing that I ever had to look up on line, because he mumbled so hard I couldn’t understand him and I rewound that part three times!
He put a gun to the head of Erroll’s sister/mother/whatever and she coughed up a phone.
Have to say I really enjoyed the finale. It wasn’t the best episode of the series, but for me at least it was up there. Thought Glen Fleshler played Errol incredibly well. creepy, deranged but not OTT. I do agree with the green paint thing though, I immediately thought “I’ve never once got paint on my ears” but i was willing to give the show a pass. As for Cohle finding God, I didn’t see it that way really. I saw it as Cohle realising he should really of died, and sensing something beyond that he then wanted- to go and join his daughter. It was like an out for the ‘flat circle’ that he couldn’t take- for me it was life kicking Cohle in the teeth again. but this time he had a little more hope.
For me, the best episode was the one where they go to that farm and murder the two initial suspects. You’d been watching these flashbacks and modern interviews and seeing how antagonistic their relationship was; only to find that they had corroborated on this lie, which they kept for 17 years. It showed that they had this much deeper connection and it was when I knew I could not stop watching the show.
@EliCash As the day has worn on I’ve wondered that. I’m gonna go back and watch it again tonight. I suspect that I’ll come around to what a lot of people expressed here about Cohle…not that he found God, but that he found SOMETHING. But i’m afraid the green paint on the ears thing will always bother me a little knowing there we other, more logical ways to get where they needed to go from a storytelling standpoint.
@thecajunboy maybe your enjoyment was ever so slightly influenced by that massively unfortunate experience you had with HBO Go?
It’s a testament to the show that people can have such huge expectations for the finale after just eight episodes. I thought the ending was great, like people have said already Woody Harrelson absolutely nailed the character arc after taking second billing for a lot of the series. I’m glad they both survived as well, a good ending doesn’t have to be bleak, plus Nic Pizzolatto owns the rights to the characters, and if that leads to some Rust and Marty novels (or even a movie…) down the line then I’m all fine with that!
I have to agree with you that Woody killed this part and I would argue had to do a lot more “acting” than Matthew did until this ending, when of course, he killed it too. They both were amazing throughout.
If everyone just sees the show as a double character study and not a murder mystery, then you’ll see why it ends the way it does. It’s less important who the killer is and how they catch him. It’s more about the transformation of two detectives from different family backgrounds go through their ups and downs as they pursue this never ending case, ultimately resulting in them forming a bond and ‘winning’ in their own right.
“It’s more about the transformation of two detectives from different family backgrounds go through their ups and downs as they pursue this never ending case, ultimately resulting in them forming a bond and ‘winning’ in their own right.”
If this was the only sentence ever used to describe season 1 od TD; I wouldn’t change a thing. Nice job @Da Bunk
Yep, I think that’s the rub Da Bunk.
Apologies if this has been mentioned already, but regarding the leap to get from Green ears to the painted house- Marty was looking at a recent picture of the house when Rust mentions the green ears, that triggers Marty to look at the Dora Lange case file to find the picture of the house with the fresh coat of paint. It’s still a bit of a stretch but the whole point of the show was about true detectives, the sort of guys that remember stupid little details from old cases, so it’s plausible that a switch just went on in Marty’s head, especially since they were getting desperate.
I thought it was hilarious how the inbred mass murderer was speaking like an English gentleman before he finger blasted his sister mom.
off-putting to say the least
I don’t know if it’s been brought up yet, I thought it was cool how Marty coyly brings up Maggie & Cohle’s soirée. He was pretty stand-up in telling Cohle that Maggie filled him in with the info about her seducing him & it not being his fault. Cohle adds that everyone has a choice. Implying that it wasn’t all Maggie. I think that rehashing was a sort of truce between the two friends. Great scene!!
The finale felt like the final chapter of a book. They got their guy and almost died, but in the end lived to see another adventure. It kind of makes sense seeing how Pizzolatto started as a novelist.
When the credits finally rolled and I sat thinking for a bit, I thought maybe I was just being bitter because it was over, and it just couldn’t live up to impossibly high expectations I had set for the finale, but I guess I’m not alone. So much buildup to something that wrapped up way too conveniently. The chase through “Carcosa” was genuinely thrilling and I even had to turn my TV down in suspense, but once trigger is pulled, it all seemed to fizzle out from there. I think it could have done with maybe 1 more episode to wrap everything up, such as maybe trying to bring down Tuddell, and give some finality to it, but again that may just be me being bitter its over and the finale not living up to my impossibly high expectations. The ending scene in the hospital parking lot was very buddy-cop like and a little corny as well I do agree.
There needs to be a gif of Harte sitting in the wheel chair next to Cohle’s bed sipping out of a cup. It was pretty hilarious imo.
I’m not a religious guy, and i did find the ending a bit silly, although silly is a bit too strong of a word. But i have to say, it evoked some kind of existential anxiety sort of feelings. I can’t explain it, really.
I can agree with your first point there. The house painting was a little too convenient.
However, I don’t believe Rust found religion. The way I saw it was that his vision in the darkness just gave him the knowledge that we don’t live the same life over and over again, which he was dreadfully worried of possibly being the case. He did not want to have to live through these horrors again. Feeling the energy of his daughter and his father told him that whatever is after this life it is not this life again.
Wait, has no one brought up what he said in the previous episode?
Rust: “I hope that’s not true.”
Marty: “What?”
Rust: “About death not being the end of it.”
No wonder he was so shaken up.