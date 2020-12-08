Getty Image
Viral

The Arizona Republican Party Has Apparently Gone Full Death Cult And Is Actively Seeking Volunteers Willing To Die For Trump

TwitterContributor

Republicans in Arizona are taking this whole “Stop The Steal” campaign to a new level. The official Twitter account for the Arizona Republican Party has started retweeting Trump supporters who claim they’re willing to die for their belief that the 2020 Presidential election was rigged. Trump of course has been pushing this narrative since Joe Biden won a couple of weeks ago, claiming voter fraud in key swing states like Arizona was to blame for his loss. His legal team has drafted up suits in a handful of states, but they’ve all been tossed out of court due to lack of evidence. Trump’s legal team — headed by a Covid-stricken Rudy Giuliani — has been peddling conspiracy theories and holding unofficial hearings to prove their case, but again, no tangible evidence of voter fraud has come to light.

That doesn’t seem to have done much to sway Arizona Republicans though.

It’s more than troubling to witness a political body encouraging supporters to take up arms and risk human life in order to keep Trump in office, especially for opponents of the current administrations who have been battling against these voting misinformation campaigns since the election. Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman is one of those people, and he quickly took to Twitter to condemn his fellow politicians.

Some other social media onlookers jumped on the train too, dragging the party’s official account and a few Trump supporters who were trying to drum up support for this whole “take up arms” movement.

Our only pressing question right now though is this: Did no one teach these guys how to lose with dignity? And also, is Donald Trump really someone worth dying for?

×