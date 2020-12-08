Republicans in Arizona are taking this whole “Stop The Steal” campaign to a new level. The official Twitter account for the Arizona Republican Party has started retweeting Trump supporters who claim they’re willing to die for their belief that the 2020 Presidential election was rigged. Trump of course has been pushing this narrative since Joe Biden won a couple of weeks ago, claiming voter fraud in key swing states like Arizona was to blame for his loss. His legal team has drafted up suits in a handful of states, but they’ve all been tossed out of court due to lack of evidence. Trump’s legal team — headed by a Covid-stricken Rudy Giuliani — has been peddling conspiracy theories and holding unofficial hearings to prove their case, but again, no tangible evidence of voter fraud has come to light.

That doesn’t seem to have done much to sway Arizona Republicans though.

He is. Are you? https://t.co/OY8qxNMPxm — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 8, 2020

It’s more than troubling to witness a political body encouraging supporters to take up arms and risk human life in order to keep Trump in office, especially for opponents of the current administrations who have been battling against these voting misinformation campaigns since the election. Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman is one of those people, and he quickly took to Twitter to condemn his fellow politicians.

The AZ GOP put out a casting call for martyrs over Twitter. This is truly bonkers and unbelievably dangerous. I’ve been saying all along about how *punitive* it is to be a Republican who just simply acknowledges electoral *reality*. https://t.co/w2Zrma0VrQ — John Fetterman (@JohnFetterman) December 8, 2020

Some other social media onlookers jumped on the train too, dragging the party’s official account and a few Trump supporters who were trying to drum up support for this whole “take up arms” movement.

I mean, Trump has been asking people to die for his economy since April. Pretty on brand for the modern @GOP — Name Here (@NameHer57878838) December 8, 2020

I'm getting some serious Jonestown vibes from your tweet. — Mash PRESIDENT BIDEN 🇺🇸 (@ThisWasMash) December 8, 2020

Next tweet from the @azgop will say: "the kool aid should be fed to your kids first." — Govind Acharya (@gringostani) December 8, 2020

Our only pressing question right now though is this: Did no one teach these guys how to lose with dignity? And also, is Donald Trump really someone worth dying for?