Getty Image

Every now and then, Donald J. Trump says something that strongly suggests that, even after two-and-a-half years, he doesn’t know a lot about being president, much less about spelling. Tuesday was one of those occasions. The leader of the free world was delivering an address at the Turning Point USA conference, dedicated to young conservatives. As usual, he said a lot of things. But the internet has largely circled around one bit in particularly, namely when he claimed the constitution gave him unlimited power, which he humbly, bravely ignores.

Trump was talking about all the cool things the Constitution — a manuscript he’s definitely read in full, or at least half paid attention to the Cliffs Notes version delivered by aides — allows him, the president, to do. “Then I have an Article 2,” he told the crowd, “where I have the right to do whatever I want as president.”

TRUMP: "Then I have an Article 2, where I have the right to do whatever I want as president." (Article 2 does not in fact empower the president to do whatever they want.) pic.twitter.com/qIFP1AbHw6 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2019

It didn’t take Constitutional scholars to point out that, no, that’s in none of the four sections of Article 2, which ensures that the United States doesn’t find itself ruled by an authoritarian making up his own, possibly dangerous rules.