At 1:30 in the morning London time, the president of the United States decided to start a Twitter war with Bette Midler. As one does. Why would he do that? Was it a way to deflect attention away from the meme-storm devouring his daughter and son-in-law? Maybe, but it turns out it was also a delayed comeback to an insult for which the singer-actress already apologized. Welcome to hell.

Some backstory: On Monday, Midler — no fan of Donald Trump, and vice versa — tweeted out an old quote from 1998 attributed to the current president, in which he called Republicans “dumb.” Turns out that’s not true. Upon becoming aware of this, Midler did what almost no one does when spreading false data on social media: She retracted her tweet and said sorry.

I apologize; this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true! Fact Check: Did Trump say in '98 Republicans are dumb? https://t.co/NY9s6V49el via @rgj — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) June 3, 2019

“I apologize,” Midler wrote, “this quote turns out to be a fake from way back in ‘15-16. Don’t know how I missed it, but it sounds SO much like him that I believed it was true!”

Midler then proceeded to call Trump out on things he definitely did, such as falsely calling “fake news” on the number of protesters greeted him on his state visit to England.