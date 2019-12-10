MARVEL
Viral

The Trump Campaign Tweeted A Video Comparing Him To Thanos, Prompting Reminders That He’s The Bad Guy

by: Twitter

Note: This post contains a massive spoiler for Avengers: Endgame, which some of you may have already seen.

Trump’s fans love to plaster his head onto famous action characters and champs, from the photoshop that put his honey-glazed, bulbous head upon peak Rocky Balboa’s ripped bod — which they seemed to claim was real? — or the far more disturbing video that had him as Colin Firth in the first Kingsman, shooting his many enemies in the head. Trump, or those on his team, often tweet these out, given them further traction. But even this one qualifies as weird: The current president’s re-election campaign tweeted out an image that turns him into Thanos. As you may recall, the bulky purple dude played by Josh Brolin is the bad guy.

Luckily there were plenty of people on social media to point out not on that but that, while successful at this mission during the bleak-o-rama conclusion of Avengers: Infinity War, he’s defeated at the end of its sequel, Avengers: Endgame. And not only that, but when Thanos is turned to dust in the wind, so are his many followers/supporters.

In other words, while it may make those still on Team Trump giddy to think of the president disappearing Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, et al., if you follow the Thanos comparison to its conclusion then they come back and give him, and those that champion him, a taste of their own medicine.

Does this mean the president and his campaign team haven’t actually seen Avengers: Endgame? They have been a bit busy trying to stop the president from being impeached on multiple charges. If so, there were plenty of people to spoil it for him.

Of course, the scene in question is actually from Avengers: Endgame, so maybe Trump and company paused at the wrong moment.

Others pointed out Thanos was also a genocidal maniac.

Others said the comparison was insulting…to Thanos.

Something’s in the water for demagogues with weird hair who happen to be in major positions of power, because, as someone pointed out, this landed the the same day Boris Johnson tried to compare himself to the creepy stalker from Love, Actually.

One final, excellent point: Thanos doesn’t have tiny hands.

In any case, the truth is that Trump won’t be able to wipe out his enemies with a mere snap, especially since Tuesday was the day some of them have formally issued two articles of impeachment against him.

Tags: , ,

Around The Web

×