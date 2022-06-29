One of D.C.’s top conservative newspapers is predicting Donald Trump’s political career is dead thanks to Cassidy Hutchinson’s damning testimony during the Jan. 6th hearings this week.

The Washington Examiner, which has previously given the twice-impeached ketchup flinger plenty of positive press, wrote a fairly blunt opinion condemning Trump following Hutchinson’s revelations of White House temper tantrums, physical altercations with secret service agents, and Trump’s unbothered attitude about the possibility for even more violence that could’ve taken place on insurrection day.

“Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson’s Tuesday testimony ought to ring the death knell for former President Donald Trump’s political career,” the article began. “Trump is unfit to be anywhere near power ever again.”

The scathing takedown lists out many of Trump’s transgressions as told to lawmakers by Hutchinson during the House Oversight Committee hearings while also defending the young woman’s credibility. Hutchinson had previously worked under Senator Ted Cruz and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise. She had some of the highest security clearance in her role as aide to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. “In short, Hutchinson was a conservative Trumpist true believer and a tremendously credible one at that,” the paper wrote, subtly pushing back against some right-wing media trying to paint the GOP aide as less than trustworthy. Trump has also lashed out at Hutchinson, calling her “bad news,” “a total phony,” and a “leaker.”

But the Examiner seems to view Trump’s outraged dismissal as evidence of his own wrongdoing.

“Hutchinson’s testimony confirmed a damning portrayal of Trump as unstable, unmoored, and absolutely heedless of his sworn duty to effectuate a peaceful transition of presidential power,” the article continued. “Considering the entirety of her testimony, it is unsurprising that Hutchinson said she heard serious discussions of Cabinet members invoking the 25th Amendment that would have at least temporarily evicted Trump from office. Trump is a disgrace. Republicans have far better options to lead the party in 2024. No one should think otherwise, much less support him, ever again.”

(Via The Washington Examiner)