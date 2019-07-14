Getty Image

Noting that President Donald Trump says sexist, racist and xenophobic things on Twitter (and in person) is a moot point. Even so, every once in a while, his latest early morning diatribe will be enough of something new to garner even more criticism (and, sadly, acclaim) than his usual outbursts.

In this regard, his latest string of complaints stems from Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib’s emotional testimony before the House Oversight Committee on Friday. The trio spoke at length about the Trump administration’s use of detention centers along the United States/Mexico border that many have compared to (or outright called) concentration camps. Needless to say, Trump was not pleased.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” he said. “Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Trump then suggested that the congresswomen return to the U.S. to “show us how it is done.”