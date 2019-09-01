Trump’s Random Debra Messing Tweet During A Mass Shooting And A Hurricane Stirs All Kinds Of Criticism

09.01.19

On Saturday, a mass shooting occurred in Odessa and Midland, Texas, resulting in the deaths of at least seven people and several dozen injuries. Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian has been upgraded to a Category 5 storm as it makes its way toward the Bahamas and the coast of Florida. All of this amounts to a depressingly tragic Labor Day Weekend that still isn’t over yet, and judging by President Donald Trump’s Twitter feed, his administration is trying to stay on top of it all. Even so, his random tweet about actress Debra Messing on Sunday has left many confused and stunned.

“I have not forgotten that when it was announced that I was going to do The Apprentice,” tweeted Trump. “And when it then became a big hit, helping NBC’s failed lineup greatly, @DebraMessing came up to me at an Upfront & profusely thanked me, even calling me ‘Sir.’ How times have changed!”

Media watchdogs quickly determined that Trump’s tweet was a reaction to a post Messing made on Saturday. In it, the Will & Grace actress shared a link to a Hollywood Reporter article about the president’s plans to attend a fundraiser in Beverly Hills during the week of the Emmys. “Please print a list of all attendees please,” she wrote. “The public has a right to know.”

