Trump’s Rumored Nickname For CNN’s Don Lemon Is Predictably Juvenile

#Late Night With Seth Meyers #Donald Trump #Seth Meyers
03.02.18 2 hours ago

CNN’s Don Lemon sat down with Seth Meyers on Thursday night to chat about the surreal absurdity of covering the Trump administration, which the Late Night host illustrated with a reel of Lemon being unable to contain his laughter. Lemon admitted one of the more unusual challenges has been trying to have an honest conversation with surrogates, who — until Trump clinched the nomination and then won the election — were vehemently outspoken critics.

Another oddity, Lemon went onto explain, is that despite his best protests, he knows that Trump is watching his show. “Every time someone comes on, if they happen to work in Washington or at the White House or near the White House, they tell me, ‘The president watches you every night,'” he told Meyers. “If they’re a surrogate and they go to the White House for some sort of meeting they’ll come back and say, ‘You know, the president watches you every night.'”

“I don’t know if you saw my Twitter today,” he continued. “But Anthony Scaramucci wished me a happy birthday, and he says, ‘Someone calls you Sour Lemon, guess who came up with that nickname?'” Laughing, Meyers admitted, “Yeah, well it’s a really, really good nickname, so…”

“He’s not a ‘second thought’ nickname guy,” Meyers quipped. Well, they can’t all be “Sloppy Steve” Bannon, that’s for sure.

And sure enough:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Late Night With Seth Meyers#Donald Trump#Seth Meyers
TAGSdon lemondonald trumpLATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERSseth meyers

The RX

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 day ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 3 days ago
Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

Towkio Explains How The Release Of His Debut Album ‘WWW.’ Helped Him Become An Astronaut

02.23.18 1 week ago
On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

On The Intensely Fun ‘Time & Space,’ Turnstile Is The Friendliest Hardcore Band On The Planet

02.22.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

Uproxx Is Launching A Live Music Showcase At The Ace Hotel In LA

02.21.18 1 week ago
U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

U.S. Girls Find A Bigger Scope And Sound On The Bracing ‘In A Poem Unlimited’

02.16.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP