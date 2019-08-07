Getty Image

Well, so much for “unity.” Just hours ahead of a planned trip to “help heal” the cities of El Paso, Texas and Toledo Dayton, Ohio (following a weekend of gun violence that left at least a combined 31 people dead), President Donald Trump is back to his usual methods. This time, former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke is in his cross-hairs.

O’Rourke, who previously served Texas’s 16th congressional district that includes El Paso and the surrounding area, has not been shy about voicing his outrage about Trump’s role in the mass shooting — as the alleged gunman has since been discovered to have been allegedly motivated by the president’s divisive rhetoric. Following a vigil for the victims on Sunday, O’Rourke did not mince words when asked by a reporter if there was anything Trump could do to fix the mess he helped cultivate.

“What do you think? You know the shit he’s been saying,” a clearly emotional O’Rouke exclaimed. “He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know, like, members of the press, what the fuck?”

It’s unclear, if unlikely, that O’Rourke intended his diatribe to be bait, exactly, but Trump couldn’t help but take it anyway.

“Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary,” Trump tweeted late Tuesday night. “Should respect the victims & law enforcement – & be quiet!”