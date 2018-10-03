The Trump ‘Emergency Test’ Text Made Everyone Jump Out Of Their Skin

Unless you were one of the few lucky folks to miss out on FEMA’s unleashing of Wednesday’s forecast “Presidential Alert,” you might be recovering from the event as we speak. That is to say, rooms full of people collectively jumped when the telltale sound went off, and unfortunately, there was no escape, given that the usual opt-out option was disabled for wireless phone users. While there’s no way of telling exactly how Donald Trump will use this system in the future, today dealt us a taste of the bleak future to come. Not even libraries are safe.
Who knows whether we’ll hear Trump announce World War III in the tone of his Twitter account through these alerts. He may simply complain about the quality of his nightly Burger King run, but one thing is certain … people did not enjoy the initial experience, even though it was only a test.
Some people were blessed enough to miss out, despite the odds.
“While there’s no way of telling exactly how Donald Trump will use this system in the future, today dealt us a taste of the bleak future to come.“
Actually, it is very easy to tell how it will be used. You should probably read this article about the emergency alert system set up by the Obama administration:
[time.com]
I guess all we can hope for is that the people that turned off their phone to do the same in an actual emergency and improve the gene pool.
Love this, and was nodding in violent agreement with your comment yesterday too. No media outlet in the world will make this very calming, rational, point when there is a narrative to stick with while stoking the flame of fear mongering. This is the quintessential example of the current state of media…..along with the weather reporter pretending to be blown away during hurricane Florence while people were casually walking in the background. Facts be damned, let’s sell some salacious information!
This is a collection of tweets from people who think they’re “clever” and it’s really sad.
Oh geezus. I certainly hope most of these vaginas turn in their phones because of trump.
So now he’s just gonna tweet directly to everyone’s phones.