Trump Is Furious That Fox News Had The Audacity To Give Airtime To Mayor Pete Over The Weekend

News & Culture Writer
05.20.19

“Mayor” Pete Buttigieg participated in a Fox News town hall hosted by Chris Wallace in Claremont, New Hampshire on Sunday evening, but clearly his actual location was somewhere rent-free in President Donald Trump’s head. You see, Trump was none too pleased that his favorite cable news outlet would have the audacity to give airtime to his competition, and the fact that Buttigieg received a standing ovation from the Fox News audience certainly could not have helped.

As he is wont to do, Trump lashed out on Twitter over this Jon Snow proportion betrayal.

“Hard to believe that Fox News is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him,” Trump incensed, in a miraculously two-part threaded tweet. “Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems. They got dumped from the Democrats boring debates, and they just want in.”

“They forgot the people who got them there,” he continued. “Chris Wallace said, ‘I actually think, whether you like his opinions or not, that Mayor Pete has a lot of substance … fascinating biography.'”

“Gee, he never speaks well of me,” Trump added, throwing in his recently-minted nickname for Mayor Pete: “I like Mike Wallace better … and Alfred E. Newman will never be President!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Fox News
TAGSChris Wallacedonald trumpFOX NEWSpete buttigieg
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.20.19 5 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.20.19 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.14.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

05.13.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

05.13.19 1 week ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

05.10.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP