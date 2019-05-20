Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Mayor” Pete Buttigieg participated in a Fox News town hall hosted by Chris Wallace in Claremont, New Hampshire on Sunday evening, but clearly his actual location was somewhere rent-free in President Donald Trump’s head. You see, Trump was none too pleased that his favorite cable news outlet would have the audacity to give airtime to his competition, and the fact that Buttigieg received a standing ovation from the Fox News audience certainly could not have helped.

As he is wont to do, Trump lashed out on Twitter over this Jon Snow proportion betrayal.

“Hard to believe that Fox News is wasting airtime on Mayor Pete, as Chris Wallace likes to call him,” Trump incensed, in a miraculously two-part threaded tweet. “Fox is moving more and more to the losing (wrong) side in covering the Dems. They got dumped from the Democrats boring debates, and they just want in.”

“They forgot the people who got them there,” he continued. “Chris Wallace said, ‘I actually think, whether you like his opinions or not, that Mayor Pete has a lot of substance … fascinating biography.'”

“Gee, he never speaks well of me,” Trump added, throwing in his recently-minted nickname for Mayor Pete: “I like Mike Wallace better … and Alfred E. Newman will never be President!”