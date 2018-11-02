Trump Is Now Trying To Ruin ‘Game Of Thrones’ For Everyone With His Latest GOP Midterm Election Ad

11.02.18

President Donald Trump and his band of enablers are well aware that a so-called blue wave could come on Election Day next Tuesday, no matter how many voter suppression tactics that the GOP can manage to pull off. And now, as if exploiting a caravan of poor, scared migrants making their way up through South America to seek asylum in the United States wasn’t bad enough, Trump is trying to ruin Game of Thrones, as well.

On Friday, the president tweeted a photo of himself with the Game of Thrones font superimposed over it, proclaiming “SANCTIONS ARE COMING, November 5,” as a play off the “Winter is Coming” tagline from the popular HBO series.

Trump was, of course, referring to reimposing sanctions against Iran that had been lifted as part of an Obama-era nuclear agreement.

“On November 5th, the United States will reimpose sanctions that were lifted as part of the nuclear deal on Iran’s energy, shipbuilding, shipping, and banking sectors,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told CNN during a call with reporters on Friday. The move, which is conveniently set to take place one day before midterm elections, is the Trump administration’s latest affront to Tehran after leaving the Iran nuclear deal in May.

