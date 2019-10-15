Getty Image

Viral

People Are Deeply Confused By A Trump Tweet In Which He Declared ‘Impeach The Pres’

by: Twitter

The president of the United States makes a lot of bizarre, cryptic, and occasionally terrifying things, but he’s ramped it up the WTF-ery since the impeachment inquiry against him was formally launched a few weeks back. Predictably, he’s not been pleased that many of his colleagues want him to be held accountable for allegedly asking foreign powers to investigate his political opponents. And yet what to make of a tweet he filed Monday morning, in which he typed the words “Impeach the Pres”?

The tweet began normally enough, with an all caps brag about his record that was almost certainly exaggerated to make him seem more successful than he is. “Just out: MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME IS AT THE HIGHEST POINT EVER, EVER, EVER!” He continued: “How about saying it this way, IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY! Also, MORE PEOPLE WORKING TODAY IN THE USA THAN AT ANY TIME IN HISTORY! Tough numbers for the Radical Left Democrats to beat! Impeach the Pres.”

Since Donald Trump probably doesn’t want to see himself impeached, this tweet came off as his most bewildering one since the infamous “Covfefe” nonsense that launched a million mocking memes and jokes. So did this one. Some were confused.

Others wondered if it was a Freudian slip.

Or if he was just dumb.

Some fixed his tweet.

Others invoked the Speaker of the House.

Or Obama.

Or Robert Redford from that Gif people didn’t know was him.

Others just mocked him.

But many didn’t. Those people pointed out that President Donald J. Trump was, for perhaps the first time, being correct and honest.

×