People Are Deeply Confused By A Trump Tweet In Which He Declared ‘Impeach The Pres’

The president of the United States makes a lot of bizarre, cryptic, and occasionally terrifying things, but he’s ramped it up the WTF-ery since the impeachment inquiry against him was formally launched a few weeks back. Predictably, he’s not been pleased that many of his colleagues want him to be held accountable for allegedly asking foreign powers to investigate his political opponents. And yet what to make of a tweet he filed Monday morning, in which he typed the words “Impeach the Pres”?

Just out: MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME IS AT THE HIGHEST POINT EVER, EVER, EVER! How about saying it this way, IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY! Also, MORE PEOPLE WORKING TODAY IN THE USA THAN AT ANY TIME IN HISTORY! Tough numbers for the Radical Left Democrats to beat! Impeach the Pres. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 15, 2019

The tweet began normally enough, with an all caps brag about his record that was almost certainly exaggerated to make him seem more successful than he is. “Just out: MEDIAN HOUSEHOLD INCOME IS AT THE HIGHEST POINT EVER, EVER, EVER!” He continued: “How about saying it this way, IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY! Also, MORE PEOPLE WORKING TODAY IN THE USA THAN AT ANY TIME IN HISTORY! Tough numbers for the Radical Left Democrats to beat! Impeach the Pres.”

Since Donald Trump probably doesn’t want to see himself impeached, this tweet came off as his most bewildering one since the infamous “Covfefe” nonsense that launched a million mocking memes and jokes. So did this one. Some were confused.

“Impeach the Pres.” Is this an executive order, or…? pic.twitter.com/v3uapkTEra — ⧗ Black Widow 2020💥🎃 (@natasharesists) October 15, 2019

Twist ending to this one … https://t.co/WGNXBOqnN4 — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) October 15, 2019

Others wondered if it was a Freudian slip.

“Impeach the Pres.” 👇🏼

Freudian slip: an unintentional error regarded as revealing subconscious feelings. pic.twitter.com/FmdMbfn2FX — CJ (@CAJinSB) October 15, 2019

Trump just tweeted: "Impeach the pres"

Maybe he didn't have enough covfefe this morning. #ImpeachThePres pic.twitter.com/l9Nsmuw1Gn — Meanwhile in Canada (@MeanwhileinCana) October 15, 2019

Or if he was just dumb.

Why is Trump ending his tweet w. Impeach the Pres. Corruption aside, I've never seen a dumber elected official in my life. https://t.co/iaFyq7c9KS — Aisha Sultan (@AishaS) October 15, 2019

Some fixed his tweet.

Fixed your tweet pic.twitter.com/xKC4lA7tFi — my cat & i are pro-choice (@non_fele) October 15, 2019

Others invoked the Speaker of the House.

Trump: Impeach the Pres Nancy: on my way Donny Boy pic.twitter.com/Imr2s48ZUd — DKT (@darleneturner53) October 15, 2019

Or Obama.

Or Robert Redford from that Gif people didn’t know was him.

Others just mocked him.

Not sure that the 48 word intro is really necessary (Twitter is all about brevity, right?) Anyway, couldn’t agree more: impeach the pres!!! https://t.co/rrJzvWUz1L — jeremy dangerhouse (@dangerhouse) October 15, 2019

"Impeach the Pres" Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Best advice #Trump has ever given. pic.twitter.com/FXphTKvppu — L.W. Samuelson (@benwar27) October 15, 2019

nancy: he is basically self impeaching everyone: lol thats not a thing trump: impeach the pres everyone: pic.twitter.com/V5YnL5M956 — m i t h XI.LXXV (@ManlnTheHoody) October 15, 2019

But many didn’t. Those people pointed out that President Donald J. Trump was, for perhaps the first time, being correct and honest.

I nominate Impeach the Pres as the most truthful thing Donald Trump has ever said in a tweet or anything for that matter in his lifetime. #TuesdayThoughts — Chrissi Nielsen (@NielsenChrissi) October 15, 2019

Your final point is particularly hard to argue with. https://t.co/yoUzbubQMM — Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) October 15, 2019

I'm with you all the way, you fuckin' stupid president.

'Impeach the Pres' – #TuesdayThoughts https://t.co/KyR05GWCgE — John Lundin 🌊 (@johnlundin) October 15, 2019

Things upon which I agree with Trump: 1) Rudy Giuliani should continue to be his lawyer and should go on TV frequently to support him. 2) Trump should continue to eat poorly and never exercise. 3) Impeach the Pres.https://t.co/mgWrepta8l — JRehling (@JRehling) October 15, 2019

I agree with the last sentence. Thank you for standing up for the Impeachment of You. Brave. — Rob Anderson for Louisiana (@RobAnderson2018) October 15, 2019

DON'T MIND IF I DO pic.twitter.com/XrECFCopdi — Binary Whale (@binarywhale) October 15, 2019