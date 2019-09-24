Hours after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) told the audience at a forum hosted by The Atlantic that she would be making an announcement about a possible impeachment inquiry for President Donald Trump “later today,” she did precisely that.

“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed the dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security, and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” Pelosi said in an official media address following a closed-door meeting of House Democrats. “Therefore, today I’m announcing the House of Representatives is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.”

Pelosi endorses inquiry to impeach Trump https://t.co/AuxhO2iXQM — POLITICO (@politico) September 24, 2019

As the New York Times notes, Pelosi’s sudden announcement on Tuesday represents a “stunning development” in the matter of impeaching Trump — an oft-discussed topic that, though it routinely trends on social media, has largely been met with caution and suspicion by senior members of Congress. However, recent developments concerning the president’s allegedly asking his Ukranian counterpart to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden — in a situation that mirrors his apparent 2016 election tampering — have evidently swayed Pelosi and others.

Unsurprisingly, Trump railed against Pelosi’s announcement on Twitter before her remarks to the press were even finished.

Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news Witch Hunt garbage. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Pelosi, Nadler, Schiff and, of course, Maxine Waters! Can you believe this? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

The president’s characteristic Twitter rant notwithstanding, the platform had already been dominated by discussion, argument, and jokes concerning Pelosi’s impending announcement. Once the Speaker had addressed the press, though, Internet chatter concerning impeachment increased significantly. One or two were serious…

So international ‘no one is above the law’ day went better than usual — emily bell (@emilybell) September 24, 2019

…though a lot of it, obviously, wasn’t.

Time for the President to replace the portrait of Andrew Jackson in his office with a portrait of Andrew Johnson 🤠 — Erin Impeach, You Cowards Ryan (@morninggloria) September 24, 2019

Nancy Pelosi rn pic.twitter.com/CJQou5O2Q9 — Ira thee Third (@ira) September 24, 2019

I could eat an impeach for hours. pic.twitter.com/UgDOrmffNV — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) September 24, 2019

Already bought my dress https://t.co/FTh2FdCjlz — Aparna Nancherla (@aparnapkin) September 24, 2019

You'll never guess our top search right now. — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 24, 2019

it was very shrewd of the Dems to look to impeach Trump only after his highly skilled lawyer Michael Cohen was sent to prison — making parents listen to 21 Guns (@ByYourLogic) September 24, 2019

when Dems are moving to impeach, and also I’m a gymnastics robot so politics mean nothing to me, and I can kill my way out of any situation pic.twitter.com/g0AGhXjRn4 — Ryan Perry (@rynprry) September 24, 2019

These are free but if you're a publication who uses one you have to @ me and tell everyone to follow me — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) September 24, 2019

