Donald J. Trump is tireless in his pursuit of money and power, but he’s also fundamentally lazy. To this day, it doesn’t appear he ever learned what his old gig as president of the United States entailed, and he rarely seemed to do the job anyway. So when he released one of his weird press releases praising a new book by a conservative pundit, and it turned out he’d brazenly copied-and-pasted most of it from a press release, the only response was a shruggy “of course he did.”

LOL. Trump's latest statement is an endorsement of Jesse Watters' book that reads like a personal blurb/review from someone who has read the book, but which is actually lifted verbatim from the book's details page. pic.twitter.com/DKUHgxebMk — Jeremy Stahl (@JeremyStahl) July 14, 2021

The tome in question was How I Saved the World, by Jesse Watters, a Fox News commentator who did no such thing. (He also once made a sex joke about Trump’s daughter Ivanka.) It’s not clear if Trump has ever read anything longer than a tweet, and after reading his rave, it’s still up in the air.

“Great new book out by Jesse Watters, How I Saved the World,” he wrote in the format that used to fuel his failed blog. He then proceeded to elaborate on his approbation. “Interspersed are his thoughtful suggestions for overcoming left-wing radicalism, maintaining American democracy, moving beyond aging hippies (like his long-suffering, loving parents), saving the world from social justice warriors and the deep state — all while smirking his way through life in only the nicest way. Get your copy today, congratulations Jesse!”

If the middle section seemed off — which is to say, more or less clean and clear, grammatically correct, perhaps even copy edited, if, of course, still generally questionable — you weren’t crazy. It was, in fact, lifted verbatim from the book’s official description. Trump’s a busy man, living in resorts and babbling to strangers about the election he lost. He doesn’t have time to read or even fake his way through what’s supposed to be fulsome praise for people who made lewd sex jokes about his oldest daughter.

It’s the kind of outside-the-box nuttiness that used to happen daily when Trump resided in the Oval Office. And lots of people noticed the combination of the weird and the slothful.

The "interspersed" line in Trump's statement on the Jesse Watters book sounded off, un-Trumpy. That's because it was copy-pasted from the publisher's description of the book. Future solution: Publishers of pro-Trump books need to copy his syntax in their ad copy. pic.twitter.com/qGcWVVMqy6 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) July 14, 2021

Trump’s statement praising Jesse Watters’s new book is literally just Watters’s own description of the book. https://t.co/YGjW6fJzOn — Felicia Sonmez (@feliciasonmez) July 14, 2021

Those that didn’t catch that Trump straight up copied-and-pasted most of his rave knew something was up.

I wanna know who wrote this pic.twitter.com/dPger7Y3Gz — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) July 14, 2021

Isn't it nice that Jesse Watters even wrote the Donald Trump statement? https://t.co/SKJbs94Q92 — Nina de Wolf (@wmdewolf) July 14, 2021

Yeah, 💯% the latest statement about Jesse Watters' new book was NOT written by TFG. pic.twitter.com/Uvtjya2OjG — ✭ The Fabulous T is all vaxxed up! ✭ 💉 🇺🇸 (@TeeDee1) July 14, 2021

I'd put good money on Jesse Watters being the author of this blurb. — MrTherapyDog (@MrTherapyDog) July 14, 2021

Anyway, the big boy’s still got it!