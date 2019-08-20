Getty Image

Donald Trump’s beef with “the Squad” has been going on for a while now, and any time he takes a swing it tends to be legitimately troubling and upsetting. It’ll be hard for him to go lower than telling four non-white congresswomen, three of born in America,” to “go back” to their home countries — thus causing his supporters to actually launch into a racist chant he did nothing to stop — but this one comes close: On Tuesday the president of the United States, while again talking about Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib, decided to insult millions of Jewish Democrats.

Trump was talking about Omar and Tlaib’s critical comments about Israel, which he has long sloppily conflated with hatred of Jews in general (including earlier in the day). This segued into a general rant against Democrats, who also tend to have mixed feelings over Israel, especially in relation to the Palestinian population. It was then that Trump said, in summation, “I think any Jewish people that vote for a Democrat — I think it shows either a total lack of knowledge or great disloyalty.”