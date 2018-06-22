As A Shock To No One, Donald Trump Jr. Is Now Dating A Fox News Host

It’s official! Donald Trump Jr. and Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle are dating. The right-wing power couple reportedly made their public debut in New York City on Thursday night at a soiree for Metropolitan magazine, celebrating cover stars Cheryl Casone of the Fox Business Network and entertainment reporter Jill Dobson.

The eldest Trump sibling and his wife, Vanessa, split after 12 years of marriage earlier this year when the latter filed for divorce, and rumors soon began circulating that he had moved on with Guilfoyle, who is nine years his senior. Earlier this month, the pair were spotted having dinner at a club in midtown Manhattan by a witness who noted that “they didn’t care who saw them” and that “he was touching her, and they were holding hands all night.”

While you enjoy that mental image, we’ll let Page Six take it from here:

An insider told Page Six that Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle looked “every bit the smitten couple.”

“[They were] completely comfortable posing for selfies and personal shots with the guests,” the insider said. “One guest told [Trump Jr.] that his dad was doing a ‘great job’ and he replied, ‘Thank you very much.’”

Trump Jr. was previously accused of having an affair with Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day around the time she appeared as a Celebrity Apprentice contestant in 2011, while Guilfoyle was rumored to have been briefly linked to whirlwind former White House Communications director Anthony Scaramucci.

For her part, the soon-to-be former Mrs. Trump seems to be fine with the whole thing, as she tweeted last week to defend her ex when people began calling for Guilfoyle’s firing over the then-alleged relationship.

And this has been another episode of As the World Turns, starring the first family and a cable news network.

(Via Page Six)

