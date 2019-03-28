Trump Called Jussie Smollett An ‘Embarrassment To Our Nation,’ And People Are Lit Up At The Irony

News & Culture Writer
03.28.19

Getty Image

The spinning wheel of “what is the President of the United States most cranky about today” landed on the case of Jussie Smollett this morning, which is becoming ever murkier by the day. Smollett was cleared of all 16 felony charges against him on Tuesday, despite the fact that the very prosecutor who dropped the charges apparently still firmly believes that the Empire actor is “not innocent.”

Trump, of course, took the incident personally, since Smollett claimed to have been been attacked by two men who shouted “this is MAGA country” as well as other racial and homophobic slurs. Perhaps feeling vindicated by the Mueller report (which we still don’t know what contains, since Attorney General Bill Barr refuses to make it public) Trump set his sights on Smollett.

“FBI & DOJ to review the outrageous Jussie Smollett case in Chicago,” Trump fired off during Thursday morning’s Executive Time. “It is an embarrassment to our Nation!”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpJussie Smollett
UPROXX Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.26.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.25.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.25.19 3 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP