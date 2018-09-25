Getty Image

Heads of state from across the world gathered in New York City on Tuesday morning for United Nations General Assembly, kicking off a week of high-level diplomacy to discuss various global issues. When it was President Donald Trump’s turn to address those in attendance, he predictably turned to the usual brand of chest-thumping he relies on whenever afforded the opportunity to brag about his reign over America.

“In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” he claimed.

Typically when Trump makes these sort of broad, evidence-lacking assertions, he’s sitting with his team of presidential yes-men or giving a speech before a sea of MAGA hats at one of his rallies. In this instance however, he was speaking to generally qualified world leaders. And well, they laughed at him.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s OK,” Trump said sheepishly, although it’s unclear whether they were laughing at the rhetoric itself or the way he followed it with his pronunciation of “Americer” — or perhaps even, a one-two punch.

Either way, whatever else Trump said in the speech was inconsequential as Twitter began mocking “the laugh heard around the world,” as some are already calling it.