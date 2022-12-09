Donald Trump‘s own legal team could turn on him as the Department of Justice aims to charge them with contempt for the Mar-a-Lago documents fiasco. The DOJ is reportedly looking to put the screws to Trump’s lawyers for failing to comply with a subpoena for the documents that may become the biggest scandal of Trump’s failed presidency.

Via The Washington Post:

The request came after months of mounting frustration from the Justice Department with Trump’s team — frustration that spiked in June after the former president’s lawyers provided assurances that a diligent search had been conducted for classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago Club and residence. But the FBI amassed evidence suggesting — and later confirmed through a court-authorized search — that many more remained.

According to legal scholars, Trump’s attorneys may seek to broker a deal with prosecutors to save themselves. Harry Litman tweeted, “Presumably, lawyers like [Evan] Corcoran and [Christina] Bobb, the ones involved in the certification of compliance, will point the fingers at others and ultimately Trump in seeking to excuse their noncompliance.”

He later added, “There’s a poetic justice to the fact that Team Trump can’t even comply with a subpoena, a simple act which defendants, and anyone else, do every day, because of fault lines leading in all directions to Trump’s dishonesty.”

In the meantime, the specter of charges for the misplaced documents has prompted Trump to isolate himself inside Mar-a-Lago where he’s also weathering a significant loss of support from the Republican Party who are blaming him for the lack of a “red wave” in the midterm elections. And, now, his own lawyers might throw him under the bus, so it sounds like a real holiday bonanza over there. Just make sure not to have Kanye over this time.

(Via Raw Story)