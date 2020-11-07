After four days of waiting, the record breaking number of votes in the 2020 presidential election have been counted, and the news, for once, is good: Early Saturday, a number of publications finally called it for Joe Biden. After four stressful, nightmarish years of Trump, people were quick to take to the streets in celebration. (Though few were as infectious in their joy as Spike Lee.) Social media was filled with videos of the revelry, and a lot of people said it reminded them of the ending to a certain classic blockbuster.

So this is what it must’ve felt like when the Empire fell in “Return of the Jedi”. pic.twitter.com/JCpjgIsQid — Steven Garza (@stevenagarza) November 7, 2020

Twitter looks like the end of RETURN OF THE JEDI #PresidentBiden2020 pic.twitter.com/uLnulBMB2t — All The Right Movies (@right_movies) November 7, 2020

That film is Return of the Jedi, the world’s third-ever Star Wars film and the sixth in the nine-part “Skywalker Saga.” That film, as you probably well know, ends with the evil Galactic Empire crushed by the Rebel Alliance, its leader deposed or dead. Of course, a few decades after the film, released in 1983, we learned the bad guys made a comeback. But forget that: Jedi ends with the galaxy’s many planets and species celebrating, much as people across the country did on Saturday.

America feels like return of the Jedi right now 😭 #bidenharis2020 pic.twitter.com/MxZ5iBAAgw — ItsOverSisIHaveTheHighGround (@ObiWansB1tch) November 7, 2020

The celebration in Philly right now very much has the same vibes as the end of “Return of the Jedi” in Star Wars when the Rebellion defeats the Galactic Empire pic.twitter.com/NTOlrk6Jz0 — Pat Ralph (@Pat_Ralph) November 7, 2020

All these videos really are like the end of Return of the Jedi. https://t.co/fJkVGIDK1w — 𝙳𝚊𝚗 𝚂𝚕𝚘𝚝𝚝 (@DanSlott) November 7, 2020

Heavy End-of-Return-of-the-Jedi vibes here today pic.twitter.com/5pOrSH33Tz — paul ramsdell (@spenceramsdell) November 7, 2020

People out here celebrating like it’s the end of the Return of the Jedi. It's a beautiful day. https://t.co/YsuOwa9yZM — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) November 7, 2020

I knew it would end up being like the final scene in Return Of The Jedi. Celebrations everywhere https://t.co/dUOjFFvfKu — 𝙚𝙡𝙞𝙖𝙨 𝙩𝙤𝙪𝙛𝙚𝙭𝙞𝙨 (@EliasToufexis) November 7, 2020

i’ve always wanted to be in the last scene of return of the jedi pic.twitter.com/K57JXAFPTC — area turkey enjoyer (@NJDG) November 7, 2020

Dupont Circle in Washington, D.C. Big "Return of the Jedi victory montage" energy here. #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/w5jOCMjESC — Eric Geller (@ericgeller) November 7, 2020

Some people went a step further, pointing out we’ve been living in the original Star Wars trilogy for a while now.

#Election2020 The return of the Jedi pic.twitter.com/QNKvC39SZU — Jürgen von Töpfer (@jurgenvontopfer) November 7, 2020

Now to split some hairs: Return of the Jedi didn’t always conclude with a global celebration. It was the Special Edition, released in 1997, that added that. Originally the rave was more localized; we only saw how they partied on Endor. What’s more, the Special Edition cruelly removed the incredibly catchy Ewok song known as “Yub Nub,” replacing it with some New Age Yanni-/John Tesh-style instrumental. One person who caught the Jedi connection made sure to get the right one: