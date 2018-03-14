Getty Image

During his first visit to California as president, on Tuesday Donald Trump visited the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego, where he addressed United States Marine troops. As he is wont to do, the president later tweeted of his visit that evening. “It was my great honor to deliver a message at the Marine Core Air Station Miramar to our GREAT U.S. Military, straight from the heart of the American People,” Trump wrote. “We support you, we thank you, we love you – and we will always have your back!”

Yes, the President of the United States of America legitimately thought the Marine Corps were called the “Marine Core.” He eventually deleted his tweet and corrected the mistake, but screenshots captured the moment for posterity.

Twitter

This is not Trump’s first — nor, likely will it be his last — utter failure when it comes to a basic understanding of the English language, however this one carries weight. Given Trump’s fervent obsession with black athletes taking a knee during the national anthem and his claim that it disrespects the flag and our troops, not being able to correctly identify a major a branch of the United States Armed Forces is glaring, to say the least.