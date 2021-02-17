Ex-President Trump can’t tweet, and he’s going through some serious withdrawals. That much is evident at his first attempt as an aspiring blogger who fired off a lengthy entry to trash former Sen. Mitch McConnell (who arguably lost his Majority Leader seat because of the damage that Trump’s done to the Republican party). Trump must have been incensed at McConnell taking a public stand (albeit a muted one) against Trump before and during impeachment proceedings and, finally, only telling his party that they should acquit Trump on a technicality (that he was no longer president). Trump should essentially be thanking Mitch for dragging his feet for so long on this proceeding, or the technicality wouldn’t exist, but nonetheless and as James Comey told the world, Trump demands absolute loyalty for his performance art.

Trump’s initial, Tumblr-esque statement aimed directly at McConnell — after growing even more incensed by the senator’s Washington Post op-ed that said acquittal was a lot more about the U.S. Constitution, not Trump himself — taking him to the woodshed for “business as usual, status quo policies” and calling him “a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack,” who makes Republicans lose. The argument was not only brutal but poorly written, but it seems that Trump had an editor of sorts. At least, Trump advisor and communications guy Jason Miller “took the lead” in shaping the blog entry’s final statement. Via Politico, things got ugly:

[A] source familiar with the situation said Jason Miller, a top Trump adviser, took the lead in writing the final version of the statement. A person familiar with the crafting of the statement confirmed that it could have been far worse. An earlier draft mocked McConnell for having multiple chins, the person said. But Trump was convinced by advisers to take it out. “There was also a lot of repetitive stuff and definitely something about him having too many chins but not enough smarts,” the person said.

Not good! Yet it’s everything that one would expect from a sitting president who used “Sad!” as a mantra and bullied his way through his job for four years.

