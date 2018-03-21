Trump’s Tweet Blasting Special ‘Council’ Robert Mueller Is Being Ridiculed For Excessive Typos

News & Culture Writer
03.21.18 4 Comments

Getty Image

Because this administration can’t even go a full 12 hours without some sort of embarrassment, on Wednesday morning President Trump once again lashed out at Special Counsel Robert Mueller over his Russia investigation. This time, parroting Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, who penned an op-ed for The Hill on why he thinks Mueller should not have been appointed in the first place. (Dershowitz has also been making the rounds on Fox News, lest anyone jump to the conclusion that the president was actually forced to read anything.)

Unfortunately, Trump was in such a state of excitement to tweet out the so-called affirmation that he was even sloppier than usual with this first, typo-ridden tweet. “Special Council is told to find crimes wether crimes exist or not [sic],” the president tweeted, and it only went downhill from there.

Twitter

Trump (or someone helping him) quickly deleted the tweet and gave it another shot, but still ended up spelling “counsel” wrong three times. Not to mention, at that point he had also already tweeted a follow up tweet which just makes for a flat-out confusing timeline, which currently appears in the following order:

