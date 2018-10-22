Trump Called Illegal Immigration A National ‘Emergy,’ And People Let Him Have It

News & Culture Writer
10.22.18 3 Comments

Getty Image

During his usual well-earned executive time, President Trump blasted out a tweetstorm on Monday morning warning his followers that a threat is coming. And this time, they’re all in cahoots with one another!

“Sadly, it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States,” Trump wrote. “Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergy. Must change laws!”

He added a couple more tweets about “Caravan” this, Democrats that, before switching gears to proclaim “Big Night In Texas!!!!” referring to his Monday night rally in Houston to support Ted Cruz ahead of the midterm elections.

But his usual ramblings aside, like “covfefe” before it, people zeroed in on Trump’s claim that he has alerted “border patrol and military” about the “National Emergy” of scared and hungry people seeking asylum in the United States. So while there’s nothing people can do about his rhetoric, at least they can mock him for barely having a better understanding of the English language than the non-English speaking people he so desperately wants to keep out of this country.

TOPICS#Donald Trump#Twitter
TAGSdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONTwitter

