Trump Superimposed A Nobel Peace Prize Into A Campaign-Style Video, And People Can’t Stop Laughing

Trump’s still attempting to convince the world that he won the election (he very clearly did not, as the electoral college and courts agree), so of course, he figured that he could drop a Nobel Peace Price claim on top as gravy. This isn’t exactly a new tactic, since Trump has recently complained (while on his failed reelection campaign trail) that the press ignored his two (nonexistent) Nobel Prize wins (though he was nominated). The King of Fake News may have also believed a 2018 satiric article (that was debunked by Snopes) that started such a rumor for kicks. Whatever the cause, Trump has now tweeted out a campaign-style video that (after the 0:40 second mark) superimposes a Novel Peace Prize over footage of him with international leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As NPR’s David Gura quickly pointed out on Twitter, Trump definitely has not won the Nobel Peace Prize, and as such, he definitely doesn’t have the right (and could be held liable for) using the image without express permission.

Who has won the Nobel Peace Prize, though? Former President Barack Obama, who received the honor in 2009 “for his extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples.” The Nobel Foundation also “attached special importance to Obama’s vision of and work for a world without nuclear weapons.”

Twitter was clearly amused by the newest Trump claim full of nonsense, and they are throwing Obama’s actual win in Trump’s face.

Elsewhere, yep, there’s a whole lot of laughter at Trump’s lies, but hey, at least this is a silly falsehood (unlike the COVID lies) that can’t harm anyone.

2020, please end soon!

