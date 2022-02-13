Donald Trump has never seemed to have much of a grasp on reality. At times he genuinely seems to believe his own bull. Perhaps he really does seem to think the 2020 election was stolen from him, despite a complete dearth of evidence to prove it. Still, calling his chaotic one-term presidency a “romantic period” seemed to be going too far, particularly knowing what we now know about him clogging White House toilets with illegally torn-up documents.

Trump describes his presidency as a "romantic period" and "glamorous time" in US history pic.twitter.com/5VKtOUpsKn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 12, 2022

The former president, who now lives in resorts where he babbles to strangers, called into Fox News as he so often does these days. And he ranted about his successor, as he also so often does these days. He was waxing poetic on the glories of a term during which his approval rating never hit acceptable marks and during which hundreds of thousands of Americans died.

“Our country was thriving. We were just beating everybody,” Trump told his hosts, though it wasn’t clear who he meant by “everybody.” He then imagined what his base thought of a term that ended in disgrace. “And they view it as a romantic period I think, and I think that’s really why it’s doing so well, because there is a lot of romance to the book.” (This was a reference to his pricey coffee table book, which The Washington Post described as the product of a “wandering mind.”)

He went on to talk about how “we were respected,” though the only people he could cite as respecting the country under his watch were Vladimir Putin, who may be about to start a war, President Xi of China, who has been accused of human rights violations, and Kim Jong-un, who is a straight-up dictator.

He went on, saying, “And people viewed it as a very beautiful and maybe romantic time in a sense, despite all of the nonsense by the other side, the radical left I call it, because that’s what it is, they’re sick. So it was a beautiful time and people loved it.”

It’s a grossly distorted view of a time of high anxiety and government incompetence. And people online couldn’t help but beg to differ with his rosy summation.

Dumpster fire is more accurate. https://t.co/zvIIs7888h — Beata 🦌🏆 💍Vaxxed & Boosted (@ms_muzicwoman) February 12, 2022

what fuckin planet were you on pal https://t.co/iqvu6f1t5Q — einstürzende neuböltøn🇮🇹😵‍💫 (@AmbJohnBoIton) February 12, 2022

Donald Trump really called his presidency a romantic period? It was more of a masturbatory celebration/circle jerk for alt right, Nazis, Confederates, racists, morons, hypocritical evangelicals and Q weirdos. — Pastor Rob Fleeceman (@PFleeceman) February 13, 2022

By “romantic“, he must mean the fall of the Roman Empire. https://t.co/OsIIzocH16 — Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) February 13, 2022

glamorous like a turd in a punchbowl https://t.co/ALA3MKFHiP — FarFig (@PooPooDooDoo15) February 12, 2022

You know, romantic. Just a president tweeting and eating classified documents and flushing the rest down the loo promoting overthrowing democracy while morgues were overflowing from the plague he let spread to kill off his enemies’ voters. Glamourous. https://t.co/xCK8cNzz4s — Annika Brockschmidt (@ardenthistorian) February 13, 2022

Trump on the Trump years:

“people viewed it as a very beautiful and maybe romantic time …So it was a beautiful time and people loved it." 400,000 people could not be reached for comment. https://t.co/IHQIigz8Fx — Helen Kennedy (@HelenKennedy) February 13, 2022

A romantic period that ended with an STD. https://t.co/f2NZ2btCqq — Witness to Anarchy (@televiseanarchy) February 12, 2022

Meanwhile, Rudy Giuliani, one of his closest cronies, is reportedly in talks to sing to the House Select committee investigating the events of Jan. 6, which closed out his term in appropriately disgraceful fashion.

(Via Raw Story)