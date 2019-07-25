Getty Image

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump spoke before the Teen Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA, which was attended by conservative high school students from across the country. Seeing the president speak must have been a real thrill for this crowd, but little did they know that the event was subtly tainted by the work of an apparent prankster.

The Washington Post did some sleuthing and learned that at the event, Trump spoke before an image of the presidential seal that had been doctored to feature a two-headed eagle — mimicking the bird on the Russian coat of arms — and had swapped out the United States motto “E pluribus unum” with “45 es un títere,” which translates in Spanish to “45 is a puppet.”

As if it couldn’t have been even more obvious, the two-headed bird was clasping a set of golf clubs in its left talons instead of the traditional 13 arrows, as well as a wad of cash in its right talons. The image appears to have originated on a website that sells custom merchandise.

For anyone who wants a clearer view of the actual 'Presidential Seal' that was projected onto the big screen behind Trump at his Turning Point Rally. 😂 pic.twitter.com/HpXwMP1aJZ — JΞSŦΞR ✪ ΔCŦUΔL³³º¹ (@th3j35t3r) July 25, 2019

Although the event organizers were initially unsure who was to blame, on Thursday the conservative group admitted that the video team member responsible for the incident had been fired: