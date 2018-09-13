Getty Image

With Hurricane Florence about to deliver a “Mike Tyson punch” to the Carolinas in what is being forecast as potentially the strongest hurricane to strike the East Coast in decades, many people are being reminded of the fact that, nearly a year after Hurricane Maria, parts of Puerto Rico still don’t have power. Compounding the situation are photos that went viral this week of millions of bottles of water FEMA that delivered in the aftermath of the disaster, that somehow never left an airport runway in Ceiba with the island’s death toll currently estimated at around 3,000.

Naturally, President Donald Trump does not enjoy being reminded of his administration’s shortcomings, so on Thursday morning, he attempted to gaslight the American people on Twitter by lying about the number of people who lost their lives due to Hurricane Maria.

“3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths,” Trump tweeted, of his paper towel-tossing visit. “As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000…”

He followed that up with a tweet inexplicably suggesting natural deaths such as “old age” threw off the statistics, once again blaming Democrats.

3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

…..This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2018

Now, many realize that lies come to Trump as naturally as breathing air, but to suggest that the deaths of three thousand Americans were simply the work of a Democrat conspiracy to make him look bad is next level. Some might even say it’s his worst, most disgusting tweet ever! Which would almost be impressive, in his long history of bad, disgusting tweets.