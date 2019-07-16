Getty Image

On Sunday, an evidently angry Donald Trump indirectly tweeted at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley, Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib after the four new congresswomen testified before the House Oversite Committee about the detention centers along the United States-Mexico border on Friday. Among other things, the president repeated some common racist arguments that accused them of not being from the U.S. and suggesting that, if they didn’t like it here, they should “go back” home.

Trump was highly criticized for these racist tweets, though aside from a few examples to the contrary, the general response was shockingly — but unsurprisingly — divided along partisan lines. Which is probably why the president felt he was right to say what he did, and why he said it again on Monday morning. “They’re free to leave if they want. If they want to leave, that’s fine. If they want to stay, that’s fine,” the New York Times reported. He said these things a third time a few hours later, after Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Omar and Tlaib held a press conference condemning his racist arguments and calling for his impeachment.

We will never be a Socialist or Communist Country. IF YOU ARE NOT HAPPY HERE, YOU CAN LEAVE! It is your choice, and your choice alone. This is about love for America. Certain people HATE our Country…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

